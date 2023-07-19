Women’s World Cup Fantasy Player Picks: Initial Draft

Kickoff is in less than 10 hours — Sorry ‘bout that.

New Zealand and the land of Oz host this summer’s Women’s World Cup. I’ve heard of only a handful of the players, so I am as much in the dark as the rest of you.

But I know from experience that the whole tournament will be more fun to watch if I have a fantasy team invested in a diverse set of players from many nations — as our fantasy format requires. We may initially draft only three players from each national squad, so we are forced to look beyond our own national teams.

If you haven’t done so already, please register at ShePlays and create a team. Then join our NMA mini-league (Code = 71xbry).

Do it now!

Here are the stars — You want as many of these as possible, but that will require finding cheap enablers I haven’t found yet. If you know of any, please post in the comments!

Keepers

Mary Earps, England, 600k

Presumed starter on a strong team

~

Alyssa Naeher, USA, 600k

Experienced starter behind strongest defense in the world.

~

Gaëlle Thalmann, Switzerland, 350k

Expected to start against the Philippines.

Defenders

Wendie Renard, France, 1000k

Renard is France’s captain, playing at both ends of the pitch.

~

Ivana Andres, Spain, 600k

Captain of a defensive-minded team expected to go deep.

~

Emily Fox, USA, 600k

Expected to start for the best defense in the world facing Vietnam.

Midfielders

Lindsey Horan, USA, 800k

Co-captain on a favorite to advance deep into the tournament, and she will be attacking the defense of unranked Vietnam.

~

Grace Geyoro, France, 900k

Expected to start and be involved in attack.

Forwards

Alex Morgan, USA, 1000k

Co-captain and PK taker on a favorite to advance deep into the tournament, she opens the tournament against Vietnam.

~

Eugenie Le Sommer, France, 900k

France’s experienced point of attack.

Also see ROTOWIRE for expected / confirmed lineups.

~

Whom do you think will return fantasy points? Who are the enablers? Please register here at NMA and post your WWC thoughts in the comments below!

~