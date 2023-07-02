European Transfers Weekly Round Up

There was a lot of movement in the EPL this week, but fewer big moves across the rest of Europe. Here are a few notable official transfers:

Timothy Weah (Lille to Juventus) - €12m

Timothy Weah has joined Juventus from Lille for €12m. He signed a five-year contract and will earn around €2 million per season. Despite Juventus’ recent financial troubles, Weah sees this move as a step up in his career. Weah, who previously played for Paris Saint-Germain and has won Ligue 1 titles with both PSG and Lille. The 23-year-old forward has international experience — 31 caps with four goals for the U.S. men’s national team.

Marcus Thuram (Borussia Monchengladbach to Inter Milan) - Free

French striker Marcus Thuram has completed a move to Inter Milan on a five-year deal as a free transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach. Inter Milan won the race to sign the 25-year-old who had been pursued by several other clubs. He had previously made 134 appearances for Gladbach, scoring 44 goals. He has also represented France at various levels, including a World Cup appearance in Qatar.

Andy Diouf (Basel to RC Lens) - €15

RC Lens has made a statement by formalizing the arrival of Andy Diouf, the French international midfielder from Basel. Diouf, recently named the best young player in the UEFA Conference League, joins Lens after an impressive season with Basel, reaching the semifinals of the tournament. The signing comes as Lens prepares for the upcoming Champions League campaign after finishing second in Ligue 1, narrowly missing out on the title to PSG. The club sees Diouf as a high-potential player who will strengthen midfield. Negotiations with Basel are underway, with a reported €15 million package being demanded for the transfer.

There’s still a lot of time for big names to move across Europe!

