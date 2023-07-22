10 Questions for FPL 2023-24

With the English Premier League kicking off next month, let’s consider 10 questions to prepare ourselves for an exciting FPL 2023-2023 season ahead!

1. Who will start for Chelsea? How will they perform?

After a change in ownership and historically poor 2022-23 campaign, the Blues are determined to redeem themselves and reclaim their spot among England’s elite football clubs. Under the guidance of new manager Mauricio Pochettino, and with a refreshed and youthful squad, Chelsea fans have hope for a brighter future.

One of the most significant changes during the off-season has been the transformation of Chelsea’s squad. With a focus on youth, the club has recruited several talented prospects while also retaining key players. The likes of Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, and Noni Madueke have all shown immense potential, and with long-term contracts, they are poised to be the pillars of the team for years to come. Alongside experienced stars like Thiago Silva and Raheem Sterling, this blend of youth and experience bodes well for the future.

Pochettino, renowned for his tactical acumen and ability to develop young talent, is tasked with revitalizing the Chelsea squad. Known for his high-intensity pressing style and fluid attacking play, Pochettino’s philosophy aligns with the club’s historical emphasis on attractive football. The Argentine manager’s ability to get the best out of his players and create a cohesive unit will be crucial in Chelsea’s bid for redemption.

The team faces the challenge of bouncing back and reclaiming its position among Europe’s elite. The goal for the upcoming season will likely be to compete for European spots, such as qualifying for the UEFA Champions League or the Europa League. However, if they continue to show progress and perform well consistently, they may even contend for the league title.

2. Can Newcastle continue with impressive performances?

After a remarkable 2022-23 campaign that saw Newcastle secure a top-four finish to qualify for the Champions League, there is a sense of excitement and anticipation surrounding the club in the run-up to the new season. The success of the previous year has put them firmly on the radar of football fans and pundits, so expectations are high for the upcoming season.

One of the key factors that contributed to Newcastle’s success last season was an impressive defensive record. Conceding just 33 goals over the 38 matches, the Magpies boasted the fewest goals allowed in the league. This solid defensive foundation proved crucial in their journey to a top-four finish with many crucial clean sheets secured along the way.

Fantasy managers also took notice of Newcastle’s defensive prowess and the impressive points returned by their defenders. Given Newcastle’s defensive solidness, their defenders proved to be highly sought-after picks for for many fantasy managers. Players such as Kieren Tripper, Sven Botman, and other defensive stalwarts provided consistent fantasy returns through clean sheets, defensive actions, and even the occasional goal contribution.

As the Magpies enter the new season, they will face the challenge of sustaining success and living up to heightened expectations. Other teams will be studying their tactics and strategies, so they will need to be adaptable and innovative to maintain their defensive resilience and overall performance.

Fantasy managers will also closely monitor Newcastle’s defenders, hoping to capitalize on their potential to rack up points. The defensive options from Newcastle might be highly sought after in fantasy drafts and auctions, as managers look to secure dependable defenders who can consistently earn points throughout the season. Ultimately, Newcastle’s new season preview is one filled with promise and optimism. Fans and fantasy managers alike will be eagerly watching to see if they can replicate or even improve upon their previous success. With solid defensive foundations and the potential for strong fantasy points returns from their defenders, Newcastle promises to be an exciting team to follow in the upcoming season.

3. Who will Qualify for Europe?

The 2023-24 season promises to be an exciting one for clubs aiming to secure qualification for European competitions. Clubs like Newcastle, Brighton, and Villa in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League respectively, indicates their recent growth and ambition to compete at a higher level.

Newcastle’s success story has elevated the club’s status and will fuel a desire to again challenge the traditional Big-6 for a top-four league finish and its automatic Champions League qualification. Similarly, teams like Brighton, Brentford and Aston Villa will look to build upon their impressive performances and aim to secure higher positions in the league to participate in European competitions in future seasons.

Burnley, who had an impressive run in the Championship under the management of Vincent Kompany, will also be eager to carry their momentum into the Premier League and potentially compete for a spot in the top seven, securing a chance to play in European competitions.

The competitiveness in the Premier League has increased over the years, and we can expect intense battles between the established top clubs and the emerging forces, with teams looking to make their mark on the European stage. It will undoubtedly be an exciting season, and the fight for European qualification will add an extra layer of drama and excitement to the league. Football fans around the world will be eager to witness the growth and success of these ambitious clubs in the 2023-2024 season.

4. Who will be your goalkeeper?

Every fantasy team requires a goalkeeper. Rarely contributing to assists or goals, your goalkeeper might be noticed more when making errors than stellar plays, but the position is still a crucial part of your fantasy team who earns valuable points mostly for keeping clean sheets and making saves (and staying out of the news).

On the other hand, a goalkeeper who concedes a lot of goals may return negative points, making the choice of goalkeeper an agonizing one for fantasy managers.

With departure of David De Gea and potentially David Raya, here are some candidates for your watch-list:

Alisson (Liverpool)

Ederson (Man City)

Nick Pope (Newcastle)

Jose Sa (Wolves)

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Bernd Leno (Fulham)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham)

Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea)

Andre Onana (Man United)

Mark Flekken (Brentford)

5. Will Everton spend the season in the relegation scrum again?

Over the past two seasons, Everton has been mired in relegation battles, narrowly surviving with 16th and 17th place finishes. Under Sean Dyche, who took charge in January 2023, the team showed only marginal improvement, with five wins, six draws and seven losses in the latter half of the season after three wins, six draws, and nine losses in the first half.

The additional six points were crucial for their survival, but the team faces higher expectations in the new season. Everton transfer activity has been minimal, having signed only Ashley Young from Aston Villa so far. The challenge ahead for Sean Dyche lies in rallying his dressing room and inspiring Everton’s talent to perform up to their potential.

6. Will Kompany’s Burnley emulate his former manager’s (Pep’s) style?

Under Vincent Kompany’s management, Burnley is expected to adopt a vibrant and attacking game style, characterized by an emphasis on positive football and creative flair. Kompany’s playing career at Man City, known for its expansive attacking football, suggests that he will instill a similar philosophy at Burnley.

The team will prioritize building from the back, with the defense playing a proactive role in launching attacking moves. Fantasy managers can take a look at Conor Roberts, an experienced goal-scoring defender. He will add a unique dimension to Burnley’s attack, becoming a potent threat during set-pieces and offensive transitions. In fantasy leagues, having Burnley player like Roberts in the squad could prove advantageous as they are likely to be involved in both defensive contributions and attacking endeavors, translating into valuable points.

In the midfield, the talented Manuel Benson will bring his taste for the spectacular, contributing to moments of brilliance in the final third. This style of play is expected to result in an increase in goals scored and attacking involvement from various players, creating ample opportunities for goal contributions.

With Burnley’s attacking approach, expect the team’s matches to be thrilling and high-scoring affairs, making them attractive fixtures for fantasy managers seeking to maximize their points tally based on goal involvement (but maybe not on defense).

7. Will Arsenal FC change offensive systems?

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal has evolved into an exciting and formidable team, showcasing a versatile and dynamic playing system. After securing key signings in the transfer market, including Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber, Arteta now possesses a squad with increased depth and quality in various positions. With this enhanced roster, he now has the luxury to experiment with different formations, with one intriguing option being a 3-2-4-1 setup, similar to that deployed by Man City last season.

The potential lineup could feature Ramsdale as a commanding presence in goal, supported by a sturdy defensive trio of Timber, Gabriel, and Saliba providing firmness and flexibility at the back. The central midfield pairing of Rice and Zinchenko offers a balance of defensive stability and creativity, acting as the heartbeat of the team’s transitions. On the flanks, the dynamic duo of Saka and Martinelli can exploit wide areas and cut inside to deliver incisive passes and dangerous crosses. In the attacking midfield role, Odegaard’s vision and goal-scoring ability can link up seamlessly with the youthful flair of Havertz, while Gabriel Jesus leads the line as a potent and agile striker.

This impressive system and lineup come with the challenge of fierce competition for places, with players like Trossard fighting hard to earn spots in the starting lineup, further raising the overall quality and intensity within the squad. As the season unfolds, Arsenal’s fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Arteta’s tactical acumen and the team’s fluid attacking play, aiming to close the gap on Man City and compete for major honors on multiple fronts.

8. How will James Maddison perform?

James Maddison’s transfer to Tottenham presents an exciting chapter in his career. Moving to a club like Tottenham, which boasts attacking talents like Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, could potentially create a formidable attacking trio that Fantasy managers will be eager to invest in.

Maddison’s reputation as a creative force, coupled with his goal-scoring prowess, should complement the existing firepower at Tottenham. His ability to find the back of the net and provide crucial assists in previous seasons has made him a favorite among Fantasy managers who will be eager to see how he adapts to his new surroundings.

However, it’s worth considering that joining such a star-studded team might require Maddison to share set-piece duties and adjust his play style to accommodate other attacking options. Nevertheless, his adaptability and footballing intelligence should bode well for him. Fantasy managers would be wise to keep a close eye on his role and performances in his new Tottenham jersey. It will also be interesting to see how all the Spurs perform under new manager Ange Postecoglou!

9. Will Bruno Fernandes start in the center of Midfield?

Man United has announced Bruno Fernandes as the new captain! Fernandes used to be top performer in the FPL when he first landed in EPL. His role has changed over the seasons, now positioned as the ball distributor with fewer off-ball forward runs into the box with increased chances of assisting or scoring. His goal-scoring record dropped from 18 (2020-21) to 10 (2021-22) to 8 (2022-23). Although he still provides assists from his new role, this change drastically reduced his fantasy value.

With the addition of Mason Mount and return of Christian Eriksen, it will be interesting to see if Bruno will be starting at the center of midfield instead of playing as side midfielder. Bear in mind that Mason Mount is also a top-drawer free kick taker, which might affect Bruno’s opportunity to take the direct free-kick.

10. Any surprise in Pep’s roulette?

Pep Guardiola’s decision to change formation to 3-2-4-1 mid-season in 2022-23, which led to City’s treble, demonstrates his adaptability as a manager. This willingness to alter tactics based on the players at his disposal is a testament to his strategic acumen and ability to optimize team performance.

As the squad experiences changes in the summer transfer window, such as the departure of club captain Ikay Gundogen and the arrival of Mateo Kovacic, fans can anticipate adjustments in playing styles and dynamics on the field. Gundogen’s exit creates an opportunity for Kovacic to bring his unique strengths and skills to the midfield.

Additionally, the departure of key attacker Riyad Mahrez could lead to modifications in Manchester City’s offensive system, potentially providing emerging talent like Julián Álvarez with a chance to shine. Guardiola’s approach to managing and reshaping his squad encourages excitement and anticipation among football fans as we witness the team’s evolution under his guidance.

Stats and info for this article were sourced from premierleague.com and transfermarkt.

~

What are your answers to the above questions, and how do your insights influence your fantasy choices ahead of the upcoming EPL season? We encourage you to participate in the comments section, sharing your thoughts on any other relevant inquiries!

~