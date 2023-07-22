NMA’s Weekly European Transfer Roundup

Lately my most of my football attention has been occupied by the Women’s World Cup. It’s been a fun start to the tournament (go USA!).

But with the EPL and continental seasons quickly approaching, I’m still keeping one eye on the European transfer news!

Here’s what transpired since our last update.

Valentín “Taty” Castellanos (New York City FC to RB Lazio) - €15m

Argentinian striker Valentín “Taty” Castellanos has completed a high-profile transfer from New York City FC to Lazio to play in Italy’s top-flight league. As the Major League Soccer’s top scorer in 2021, and after an impressive loan spell at Girona, he now brings his goal-scoring prowess to Lazio’s attacking lineup alongside Ciro Immobile. The move offers Castellanos an opportunity to showcase his skills in the UEFA Champions League and continue his career progression at the highest levels in Europe. The football world is eagerly anticipating his impact in Serie A and European tournaments.

Tijjani Reijnders (AZ Alkmaar to AC Milan) €20m

AC Milan has officially confirmed the signing of Tijjani Reijnders from AZ Alkmaar. The Dutch midfielder has joined the Rossoneri on a permanent basis, signing a contract until 30 June 2028. Reijnders began his youth career at FC Twente and later moved to PEC Zwolle, where he made his first-team debut in 2017. He joined AZ Alkmaar the following season and has since impressed with nine goals and eleven assists in 105 total Eredivisie appearances. His standout performances earned him his first call-up to the Netherlands’ national team for the Nations League Final Four campaign. The transfer fee for the deal is reported to be around €20 million, with additional add-ons included.

Kim Min-jae (Napoli to Bayern Munich) €50m

Bayern Munich has secured the signing of South Korean defender Kim Min-jae from Napoli, the Italian champions. The 26-year-old center-back joins Bayern on a five-year contract. The exact transfer fee has not been disclosed, but is reportedly about €50m. Kim had a successful spell at Napoli, playing a crucial role in their Serie A triumph last season. Speaking about the move, Kim expressed excitement for the new chapter in his career, saying that he aims to earn significant playing time and win numerous trophies with Bayern. With 49 international caps under his belt and previous experience in China and Turkey, Kim brings speed, a strong physical presence, and an indomitable mentality to Bayern’s defensive line.

El Chadaille Bitshiabu (Paris Saint-Germain to RB Leipzig) €15m

RB Leipzig has officially confirmed the signing of French defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu from Paris Saint-Germain. The 18-year-old center-back has joined Die Roten Bullen on a long-term contract until 2028. Bitshiabu expressed his excitement to be part of RB Leipzig and is eager to continue his development at a club known for nurturing young talent at the highest level. RB Leipzig’s board member for sport, Max Eberl, hailed Bitshiabu as one of the most exciting young defenders in Europe, citing his speed, aerial prowess, tough tackling, and ball skills as valuable assets. Having made 19 appearances for PSG’s first team and won two Ligue 1 titles, Bitshiabu is someone Leipzig believes could become a star at the Red Bull Arena.

Hakon Haraldsson (FC Copenhagen to LOSC Lille) €12m

LOSC has officially announced the signing of 20-year-old Icelandic attacking midfielder Hakon Haraldsson on a five-year contract from FC Copenhagen. The technically gifted player, known for his understanding of the game and ability in tight spaces, is described as a versatile talent capable of playing in various attacking positions. The two-time Danish champion has represented Iceland on 11 occasions, and his signing marks a significant addition to LOSC’s squad. Chairman Olivier Létang expressed his satisfaction with securing the highly sought-after player, while Haraldsson himself is eager to embark on this new adventure with the French club. This acquisition follows LOSC’s previous signing of Portuguese right-back Tiago Santos from Estoril earlier in the summer, as they continue to build their squad for the upcoming season.

Information for this article sourced from https://www.footballdatabase.eu/en/transfers and https://www.espn.com/soccer/transfers.

