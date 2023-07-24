Women’s World Cup Round 2

Round 1 is complete at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia & New Zealand. As expected, I suffered some surprises and learned some lessons:

Predicted starters at Rotowire let me down. Four did not play at all (including both keepers!), and two made only late appearances. I’m taking a hit before round-2 to try to get 11 starters into my roster, but my bench will still be burning for at least another round. Either Japan is really good or else Zambia is weak. I am betting on a strong Spanish side against Zambia, especially since Spain will want to exceed Japan’s goal-difference. So in come two more Spanish players (Abelleira and Carmona) who produced in Round-1. This puts me at the max for Spain. Our fantasy format’s “wish-list” is a useful tool. I can load it up for free (no transfers or budget needed). This gives me a pool of players from which I can pull into my actual roster. The She-Plays teams lists show all points earned by the players from any one country. I am looking at target (strong) countries and filling my wish-list with prospects to be sorted later.

The round-2 deadline is a full hour before the next kickoff, so get your transfers and bench-sorting saved early. Good luck!

~

How did Round-1 treat you? What tips do you have for the She-Plays fantasy format? Which countries are good bets going forward? What questions do you have? Please login here at NMA and post in the comments below!

~