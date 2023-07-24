 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Women’s World Cup Round 2

The R2 deadline is less than 12 hours away!

By jeffryfisher
/ new
Emily Cedeno &amp; Tamires - Brazil v Panama: Group F - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023
Round 1 action |
Photo by Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Round 1 is complete at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia & New Zealand. As expected, I suffered some surprises and learned some lessons:

  1. Predicted starters at Rotowire let me down. Four did not play at all (including both keepers!), and two made only late appearances. I’m taking a hit before round-2 to try to get 11 starters into my roster, but my bench will still be burning for at least another round.
  2. Either Japan is really good or else Zambia is weak. I am betting on a strong Spanish side against Zambia, especially since Spain will want to exceed Japan’s goal-difference. So in come two more Spanish players (Abelleira and Carmona) who produced in Round-1. This puts me at the max for Spain.
  3. Our fantasy format’s “wish-list” is a useful tool. I can load it up for free (no transfers or budget needed). This gives me a pool of players from which I can pull into my actual roster.
  4. The She-Plays teams lists show all points earned by the players from any one country. I am looking at target (strong) countries and filling my wish-list with prospects to be sorted later.

The round-2 deadline is a full hour before the next kickoff, so get your transfers and bench-sorting saved early. Good luck!

How did Round-1 treat you? What tips do you have for the She-Plays fantasy format? Which countries are good bets going forward? What questions do you have? Please login here at NMA and post in the comments below!

