Transfer Spotlight: Luton’s Chiedozie Ogbene

Our transfer series spotlight turns to Luton Town’s Chiedozie Ogbene, who has joined on a free transfer. The 26 year-old Republic of Ireland winger will now play in the Premier League after spending four seasons with Rotherham United in both League One and the Championship. It’ll be interesting to see how he adapts to life in the Prem, especially in a newly-promoted Luton side that is itself new to the Premier League (having last been in England’s top flight back in 1991-92, just prior to the establishment of the EPL).

Ogbene is Luton Town’s second signing so far, the first being center back Mads Juel Andersen. This will certainly be a challenging season for the Hatters as their squad has very limited experience in the EPL. Luton will surely look to add additional reinforcement to give them the best chance of survival this season.

Despite not having Premier League experience, Ogbene is a Republic of Ireland international, having won 15 caps to date and scoring four goals. Ogbene is an exciting prospect, coming in off the back of a solid season with Rotherham in the Championship, with eight goals and four assists in 39 appearances (36 starts). Known for his physicality and direct play, Ogbene can deploy as either a forward or a wide player, and often switched between both for Rotherham. Luton often utilized a 3-5-2 formation last season, so Ogbene’s flexibility is a good match for their style.

Because he has no history in the top flight and is joining a newly-promoted side, Ogbene will likely be priced on the budget end across fantasy platforms. This will be a challenging season for Luton, but Ogbene should get chances to impress and make an early name for himself. He’s one to monitor.

