NMA’s Weekly Round-up of European Transfers

Below is your weekly round-up of non-EPL European football transfers. The big money clubs are making the most noise.

Manuel Ugarte (Sporting CP to Paris Saint-Germain) - €60m

Manuel Ugarte, a talented 22-year-old player, has joined Paris Saint-Germain, the French giants beating back competition from Chelsea. His rise to prominence under coach Ruben Amorim at Sporting CP has earned him comparisons to top defensive midfielders like Fabinho, Casemiro, and Thomas Partey. PSG sees him as the solution to their need for a No. 6. Valued at €60 million (£52m/$64m), Ugarte’s transfer highlights his immense potential. PSG fans eagerly anticipate the further growth and success of this promising young talent at his new club.

Ricardo Pepi ( Augsburg to PSV Eindhoven) - €11m

United States international Ricardo Pepi has made a significant move to PSV, signing a five-year contract and expressing his ambition to win major trophies. The 20-year-old striker impressed during his loan spell at Groningen in the Netherlands, despite their unfortunate relegation from the Eredivisie. With 12 goals and three assists to his name, Pepi has now returned to familiar surroundings after completing a transfer from Augsburg in Germany. He joins PSV with a strong desire to achieve tangible success with his new club. Pepi’s work ethic and goal-scoring abilities were praised by PSV’s director of football affairs, Earnest Stewart, who highlighted his significant contribution to Groningen’s attacking output.

Arda Guler (Fenerbahce to Real Madrid) - €30m

Real Madrid has made their fourth signing of the summer by securing the services of Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler on a long-term contract. The highly sought-after player has agreed to a six-year deal with Los Blancos, with the transfer fee potentially reaching €30 million including add-ons. Real Madrid outbid rivals Barcelona and other prominent clubs for Guler’s signature. This acquisition adds to a busy summer for Real Madrid, with Guler joining the likes of Jude Bellingham, Joselu, and Fran Garcia as new signings.

If you are unfamiliar with the “Turkish Messi”, this “welcome to Madrid” collage serves as a handy introduction.

Marco Asensio (Real Madrid to Paris Saint-Germain) - Free

Marco Asensio has completed a move to PSG on a free transfer after leaving Real Madrid. The Spanish midfielder has signed a three-year contract with his new club. This marks PSG’s second free transfer signing, following the arrival of Milan Skriniar from Inter. Asensio’s departure from Real Madrid after seven seasons prompted PSG to swiftly secure his services. With a desire for regular playing time, Asensio will aim to thrive under new manager Luis Enrique, who has expressed his intent to play attacking football at PSG. Asensio expressed his excitement in joining PSG, eagerly anticipating the opportunity to work with his new teammates and achieve great things with them.

Info sourced from: https://www.goal.com/en-us/category/transfers/1/k94w8e1yy9ch14mllpf4srnks