Transfer Spotlight: Tottenham’s James Maddison

It’s been a momentous summer for Tottenham Hotspur. With uncertainty swirling around the future of Spurs talisman Harry Kane, the club has appointed Ange Postecoglou as its new manager after the Greek gaffer’s impressive stint in Scotland at the helm of Celtic FC. Additionally, Spurs have signed goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, and seem to be on the brink of landing winger Manor Solomon. But their biggest summer signing is James Maddison, one of the most talented midfielders in the Premier League who was purchased from relegated Leicester City for only £40million.

~~

James Maddison was born on November 23, 1996, in Coventry, England. He developed a passion for football at a young age and began his youth career at Coventry City, the club located in his hometown. There Maddison progressed through the ranks, eventually making his first-team debut in August 2014 at the age of 17. During his time at Coventry City, Maddison impressed with his technical ability, vision, and goal-scoring prowess. He quickly established himself as a key player for the team and caught the attention of scouts from larger clubs. In February 2016, Maddison made a move to Norwich City, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Championship club.

~~

At Norwich City, Maddison continued to develop, honing his skills under the guidance of the Canaries’ coaching staff. He had a successful loan spell at Scottish club Aberdeen during the 2016-2017 season, where he gained valuable experience and showcased his talent. Maddison then returned to Norwich and played a vital role in the club’s promotion push during the 2017-2018 campaign, contributing impressive performances and goals. In June 2018, Maddison completed a transfer to Leicester City, joining the Premier League club for an undisclosed fee. His move to Leicester marked a significant step in his career, as it finally marked his entry into the England’s top flight. Maddison quickly established himself as a key player for the Foxes, impressing with his technical skills, creativity, and ability to score goals from midfield.

~~

Maddison thrived at the King Power, contributing goals, assists, and influential performances. He helped Leicester push for European qualification and was involved in the club’s domestic cup competitions. Maddison’s performances at club level earned him his first call-up to the England national team in 2019.

Unfortunately, things turned sour for Leicester last season. Maddison and the Foxes ultimately suffered relegation to the Championship, prompting his move to Spurs. From his first interview as Tottenham Hotspur player, his intent to establish himself as a top player at a top club is clear:

As soon as I could walk I was kicking a ball. Your career is like a rollercoaster from the start. Just like a little boy. I think I’ve always had that in me, that leadership, that winning mentality. I’ve just always had that love for the game and that self belief that I would get to this point and it’s something that I will never change.’

Lets wish him all the best in new chapter of his career!

~~

Maddison’s strengths and abilities have always tended to translate into fantasy production. Even during an injury-marred campaign in which his team was ultimately relegated, he ranked in the top ten for FPL points per match among midfielders last season.

Although he’ll ply his trade for a much better team this season, his fantasy production will be interesting to monitor. Although he was never the primary penalty-taker at Leicester (and won’t be for Spurs either, even if Harry Kane leaves), he did hog direct and indirect free kicks. At Spurs it'll be harder for Maddison to establish himself as the undisputed first-choice set-piece taker, as Kane, Eric Dier, Ivan Persic, Pedro Porto, and Heung-Min Son are all adept at FKs.

Regardless of whether Kane stays or goes, it will be interesting to see how Maddison will integrate into his new side and link up with Spurs’ front three. Could his creativity make players like Kane and Son even more productive?

Stats and info for this article were sourced from transfermarkt.com and premierleague.com.