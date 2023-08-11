EPL GW-1 Pre-Deadline Chat

As summer draws to a close, football fans worldwide are gearing up for the highly anticipated return of the English Premier League (EPL). With just hours remaining before kickoff, anticipation is at an all-time high as teams prepare to battle it out for the coveted title.

Clubs are grappling with injuries to key individuals, raising questions about their availability and the potential impact on team performance. Fans (and fantasy managers) eagerly await updates on these players’ conditions as they anxiously anticipate the start of the season.

The week and the season kickoff with one Friday match between Burnley and Manchester City, which means that Fantrax managers should see those two lineups confirmed before their deadline. Be here during the countdown hour to confound Pep roulette.

FIXTURES

Burnley vs Man City

After losing the Community Shield, Man City should be kick-starting the 2023-24 Premier League season at Burnley’s expense. Pep already cleared fears about Nathan Ake’s injury, saying that Aké has recovered from a knock and is available to face Burnley. Joško Gvardiol is also “ready and available” ahead of GW-1, according to Pep Guardiola.

The only player still giving Burnley worries is Michael Obafemi with a thigh Injury.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal has lot of players injured, which can deplete them. After winning the Community Shield, the Gunners have to be well prepared for the season ahead because you don’t expect to win the EPL with most of your key players out.

Gabriel de Jesus required follow-up knee surgery, so he will be out for several weeks (ETA 16-Sept). Arteta: “Obviously, he was very disappointed; he was feeling really good. This issue came up, which nobody expected, so we had to do a little procedure there. We made the decision, and hopefully, he’ll be back soon.”

Oleksandr Zinchenko is out all August with a lower-leg calf injury: “With Alex, he had a muscular injury again, unfortunately. I think he’ll be back soon, but it’s a shame that he hasn’t been with us the whole tour.”

Other Gunners unavailable this week: Sambi Lokonga, Reiss Nelson, Folarin Balogun.

~

Out for Nottingham Forest: Omar Richards (hip), Wayne Hennessey (knee), Taiwo Awoniyi (Ankle)

Bournemouth vs West Ham

Bournemouth injuries: Marcus Tavernier, Lloyd Kelly ... “Unfortunately, both got injured in Marbella. Marcus especially will be out the first few games. We hope we can have Lloyd [for the opener], but it will be tight the schedule.’

Adam Smith : ‘I think it is a muscle injury. It is going to be tough for him. I think he will probably be out for the start of the season. It is something we have to think about for the first game.’

Ryan Christie (75%): ‘Ryan, I think it was a small issue. I think he even could have played today, but seven days from the beginning of the season, it doesn’t make sense to take any risk.’

Dominic Solanke (75%): ‘Also, we decided not to put Dom on, even if he was on the bench. Because if you feel anything that is not 100 per cent, it was not the moment to take risks.’

~

West Ham United is preparing for a thrilling new season, and their progress is encouraging. This club is clearly destined to cause a stir as they come out of a preseason full of grit and skill.

Many teams are facing injury issues, but West Ham has not. With a clean bill of health, the Hammers may enter the new season with all of their resources mobilised and prepared to face off against their enemies. They will undoubtedly perform better and feel more motivated thanks to this great advantage.

Brighton vs Luton

There have been transfer rumours going around Brighton’s Caicedo, giving us the illusion that he’s fully fit, but he has unfortunately been sidelined due to a recent thigh injury. The setback occurred on August 6th when he experienced discomfort in his hamstring. The precise duration of his absence remains uncertain, with his return tentatively scheduled for December 12th, 2023.

Brighton’s Jakub Moder is currently out of action due to a knee injury, and his potential return before the season ends remains uncertain.

~

Luton town has its own fair share of injury, currently missing Reece Burke (ETA 1-Sept), Gabriel Osho (knee) , Dan Potts, and Jordan Clark.

Everton vs Fulham

Imagine going to a war without your best hands. That’s happening to Everton at the moment. With the EPL starting today, the backbone of the team is sidelined: Dele Alli (hip) has suffered a setback (ETA Oct). Dwight McNeil is out (ankle, ETA Sept). Likewise Seamus Coleman’s knee, while James Tarkowski and Arnaut Danjuma are back at 100%.

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace

Sheffield United is facing injury challenges: John Fleck (ETA 21-Oct), Brewster, Coulibaly, Bogle, and Norrington-Davies being assessed, and others have late fitness tests with a 50% status. Tough times ahead.

~

Palace is grappling injuries of its own: Michael Olise, (thigh surgery, ETA 16-Sept), Tyrick Mitchell (quad, 50%), Will Hughes (knee, 25%). Unfortunately, Matheus Franca’s promising future is put on hold due to an undisclosed injury with no return date. Tough times ahead for Crystal Palace.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa

Newcastle has been one team that has enjoyed a great preseason, undefeated with 5 wins and 2 draws. But Newcastle United still faces these setbacks:

Emil Krafth (knee, ETA 17-Sept), Javier Manquillo (groin, ETA 27-Aug), Joseph Willock (thigh, 25%, late August), Fabian Schar (thigh, 50%)

~

Aston Villa: Jacob Ramsey (metatarsal fracture, ETA mid-Sept), Bertrand Traore (muscular injury, mid-Sept), Leander Dendoncker (muscular injury, mid-Sept), Jhon Duran Palacio (ETA Sept), Alex Moreno (thigh, mid-Aug), Emiliano Buendia (knee, no return date)

Brentford vs Tottenham

Brentford faces obstacles as key players deal with setbacks: Ivan Toney (suspended until mid-January), Bryan Mbeumo (thigh , 75%), Frank Onyeka (75%)

~

The buzz around Tottenham’s new season is that Harry Kane agreed to terms with Bayern Munich and is travelling to Germany for a physical. If you drafted him, you should swap him out quickly before the deadline.

That news accompanies some players’ setbacks: Ryan Sessegnon (thigh, out ‘til late Oct), Bryan Gil (hip, ETA late Oct), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee, mid-Sept), Fraser Forster (lower back, 25%, late-Aug), Tanguy Ndombele (25%), Alfie Malik Whiteman (ankle, out indefinitely).

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Chelsea’s form has been compounded by an injury list that keeps registering new casualties after every match, the latest being Christopher Nkunku (knee, December). Mauricio Pochettino hopes that Christopher Nkunku’s issue is not serious after the Blues’ star was forced off with an injury in the first half of Chelsea’s clash with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night. He has plenty of company: Benoit Badiashile (thigh, 25%, late-Aug), Armando Broja (knee, 25%), Chukwunonso Madueke (thigh, 50%), Wesley Fofana (knee, no return date), Marcus Bettinelli (no return date

~

Liverpool looks fresh ahead of the new season after facing a ferocious injury crisis last season. The Reds currently have “only” two players to worry about: Thiago Alcantara (groin, 25%, ETA late Aug), Stefan Bajcetic (groin, 25%, late Aug)

How are your squads setting up for GW-1? Will you be shopping for Man City assets for your Fantrax sides in the countdown hour? Please log in and post in the comments!

~