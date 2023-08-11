EPL GW-1 Matchday Live Chat

Real football is back, which means FPL & Fantrax EPL fantasy are here too! Get ready for an exciting showdown in the upcoming Premier League 2023-24 season as teams gear up for intense battles. Let’s review the match-ups for viewing and predict the results.

Friday, August 11

Burnley vs Man City

Vincent Kompany faces his former team for the second time, the first a 6-0 FA Cup defeat last season. Burnley has bolstered the roster with the addition of James Trafford, the talented England U-21 goalkeeper who played a pivotal role in the Clarets’ European Under-21 Championship triumph, recording six clean sheets. Now, Erling Haaland’s remarkable 36-goal performance last season sets high expectations, and while City may not exhibit the same fervor as before, the pursuit of a record fourth consecutive title (and the sting of a Community Shield loss) will undoubtedly fuel their determination.

Prediction: 0 – 3

Saturday, August 12

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal, aiming to improve on last season’s runner-up status, added quality and depth in the summer. A Community Shield victory over Man City has created momentum. Nottingham Forest narrowly escaped relegation by four points, so they’ll need to strive to avoid a sophomore slump just to survive. Although Forest has succumbed to Arsenal in their previous two encounters, both 5-0, the home advantage makes Arsenal the favorite for an uncomplicated win this Saturday.

Prediction: 2 – 0

~

Bournemouth vs West Ham

Bournemouth’s swift replacement of Gary O’Neil with Andoni Iraola after a decisive sacking reflects commitment, or not? Regardless, Iraola faces a challenge following O’Neil’s successful promotion campaign. West Ham, having signed Edson Alvarez to fill Declan Rice’s shoes, also has a few rumors about acquiring Man United’s Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay. But the Hammers aim for a smoother domestic season alongside their European feats. Despite West Ham’s previous victory over Bournemouth, the hosts anticipate a competitive match and strive for at least a point.

Prediction: 0 – 0

~

Brighton vs Luton

Following a strong EPL season qualifying for Europa League, Brighton aims to continue success. Despite summer departures like Mac Allister, Colwill and now Moisés Caicedo to Liverpool, the Seagulls still have Roberto De Zerbi. Without even a league-qualified home stadium, Luton Town faces a challenging inaugural EPL season, starting with a demanding match at the AMEX. Brighton holds the upper hand in this weekend’s encounter, but it will be great to see the traditional, old-school Luton back in the top tier for the first time in the Premier League era.

Prediction: 2 – 0

~

Everton vs Fulham

Everton secured Premier League survival on the final day last season, so the club (and fans) must want a smoother campaign this year. Despite squad experience, the Toffees are still missing a top-drawer and injury-free striker.

Fulham is bracing for a top striker’s departure, signing Raul Jimenez to fill the gap. After surpassing expectations last season, Fulham faces second-season syndrome, so an opening weekend draw at Goodison Park could be on the cards for these two teams.

Prediction: 0 – 0

~

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace

Sheffield United’s Premier League return begins at home against Crystal Palace under Roy Hodgson’s management. Despite losing key players like Ndiaye and Berge, the Blades aim for a strong start against a Palace side missing talisman Zaha, but it looks unlikely. A history of low-scoring matches between these teams suggests a closely contested opener, potentially lacking in high goal counts. It just feels like a tough season for the promoted side overall after losing key players already.

Prediction: 0 – 2

~

Newcastle vs Aston Villa

These teams clashed in a pre-season 3-3 draw in the US, with Villa starting strong but losing momentum. Emery’s side won the previous league encounter 3-0 at Villa Park, yet his record in the North East is poor. Home advantage could play a role, especially with Villa facing injury setbacks. But this season at large looks in Emery’s favour, so Villa really could be the surprise package this term. Anticipate goals from both sides in this contest between European hopefuls.

Prediction: 1 – 2

Sunday, August 13

Brentford vs Tottenham

Brentford, only a point behind Tottenham last season, faces the challenge of missing suspended Ivan Toney for five long months. It will be interesting to see how the Bees cope without him. Spurs start their post-Kane, Postecoglou era. Their recent record against Brentford has been mixed, but a likely entertaining match in London can be seen.

Prediction: 1 – 1

~

Chelsea vs Liverpool

The Moisés Caicedo bidding war was on between these two clubs, and the Reds seem to have emerged victorious (but at a cost). Now Pochettino’s Blues host rivals from Liverpool. Poch will focus on enhancing his home record. Klopp will be breaking in his new-model midfield. Traditionally tight matches, Sunday’s clash could also see limited scoring.

Prediction: 1 – 3

Monday, August 14

Man United vs Wolves

The final fixture of GW-1 will see Man United hosting Wolverhampton. Notable summer signings Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Jonny Evans have really reinforced the home squad while retaining crucial players. Despite the absence of Martial, Malacia, Diallo, Hojlund, and Mainoo for the season opener, United’s formidable record at Old Trafford suggests a home victory. Wolve face a tough challenge, visiting Old Trafford where they previously suffered a 2-0 defeat. With key players out and Gary O’Neil replacing Julen Lopetegui, Wolves are all over the place for now.

Prediction: 2 – 0

~

How is your final team looking like? Tell us about your transfers — who is coming in and going out? Which match are you most looking forward to watching as a fan? Tell us your predictions and then join us in the Live Chat below as the action unfolds!

~