EPL GW-1 Fantasy Review

The EPL has completed the inaugural week of the new 2023-24 season. All 20 clubs took to the field with new players, new jerseys, and new tactics.

GW-1 Results

Top Four

Each on 3 points:

Newcastle — +4 goal difference Brighton & Man City — +3 goal difference Arsenal, Palace & Fulham — +1 goal difference

Bottom Three

Each on 0 points:

18: Luton & Burnley — -3 goal difference

20: Aston Villa — -4 goal difference

Top Performers

Haaland and Isak each kicked off the season with a brace to take the early lead in the race for the Golden Boot. Spurs’ new signing James Maddison set up goals for defenders Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal to immediately put himself at the top of the assist table. Fulham’s goalkeeper Bernd Leno made nine saves in the first match of the season against Everton to keep a clean sheet in the process as well.

Overall Top Performers ﻿Stat Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 ﻿Stat Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Goals Haaland & Isak (2) Several Players (1) TBA (0) Assist Maddison (2) Several Players (1) TBA (0) Saves Leno (9) Kaminski (8) Wes & Martinez (7)

FPL GW-1 Best XI

There was actually a three-way tie for the fourth midfield slot, with James Maddison and Jarrod Bowen returning the same points (9) as Solly March.

