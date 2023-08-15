EPL GW-1 Fantasy Review

The EPL has completed the inaugural week of the new 2023-24 season. All 20 clubs took to the field with new players, new jerseys, and new tactics.
If you missed the build up on NMA, go back to the articles:
- Looking Ahead: Staff Predictions for EPL 2023-24 Season
- Tips and Tricks to Avoid FPL’s Biggest Traps
- The Best Budget, Mid, and Premium FPL Goalkeepers for 2023-24
- The Best Budget, Mid, and Premium FPL Defenders for 2023-24
- The Best Budget, Mid, and Premium FPL Midfielders for 2023-24
- The Best Budget, Mid, and Premium FPL Forwards for 2023-24
- EPL GW-1: Best FPL Differentials
- Fantrax EPL GW-1 Player Picks
- EPL GW-1: Rate My FPL and Fantrax Teams
- EPL GW-1 FPL Player Picks
- EPL GW-1 Pre-Deadline Chat
- EPL GW-1 Matchday Live Chat
GW-1 Results
- Burnley 0-3 Man City
- Arsenal 2-1 Nott’m Forest
- Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham
- Brighton 4-1 Luton
- Everton 0-1 Fulham
- Sheffield 0-1 Crystal Palace
- Newcastle 5-1 Aston Villa
- Brentford 2-2 Tottenham
- Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool
- Man United 1-0 Wolves
Top Four
Each on 3 points:
- Newcastle — +4 goal difference
- Brighton & Man City — +3 goal difference
- Arsenal, Palace & Fulham — +1 goal difference
Bottom Three
Each on 0 points:
18: Luton & Burnley — -3 goal difference
20: Aston Villa — -4 goal difference
Top Performers
Haaland and Isak each kicked off the season with a brace to take the early lead in the race for the Golden Boot. Spurs’ new signing James Maddison set up goals for defenders Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal to immediately put himself at the top of the assist table. Fulham’s goalkeeper Bernd Leno made nine saves in the first match of the season against Everton to keep a clean sheet in the process as well.
Overall Top Performers
|Stat
|Rank 1
|Rank 2
|Rank 3
|Stat
|Rank 1
|Rank 2
|Rank 3
|Goals
|Haaland & Isak (2)
|Several Players (1)
|TBA (0)
|Assist
|Maddison (2)
|Several Players (1)
|TBA (0)
|Saves
|Leno (9)
|Kaminski (8)
|Wes & Martinez (7)
FPL GW-1 Best XI
There was actually a three-way tie for the fourth midfield slot, with James Maddison and Jarrod Bowen returning the same points (9) as Solly March.
How did you fare in the season’s inaugural game week? Who were your big scorers? Who disappointed? What transfers are you considering ahead of the next deadline? Please log in and let us know in the comments.
~
Loading comments...