NMA’s EPL GW-2 Article Stream

Gameweek 2 will start on Friday 18 August at 18:45 GMT when Nott’m Forest host Sheffield Utd (another Friday deadline!). As usual, NMA will deliver comprehensive fantasy coverage for both FPL and Fantrax managers, but this week we’re experimenting with a slightly different format. Each article will independently post to the homepage just like normal, but we’ll also curate them under one cover here. Make sure to bookmark this page or setup notifications such as RSS!

After Round 1, Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak share first place in the race for the Golden Boot with two goals apiece. On Saturday the two will face off against each other as City hosts the Magpies at the Etihad. Will one of these men still sit atop the scoring table after the weekend?

Meanwhile, James Maddison will be looking to add to his pace-setting two assists when Spurs host Manchester United. Last time out, two defenders were the heroes for the Red Devils, with Wan-Bissaka setting up Varane’s match-winning goal in the clean-sheet victory over Wolves. Which players will steal this show this time?

Please note that Luton and Burnley are both idle in GW2.

GW-2 Fixtures

Postponed

Luton vs Burnley

Friday 18-August

Nott’m Forest vs Sheffield Utd

Saturday 19-August

Fulham vs Brentford

Liverpool vs Bournemouth

Wolves vs Brighton

Spurs vs Man Utd

Man City vs Newcastle

Sunday 20 August

Aston Villa vs Everton

West Ham vs Chelsea

Monday 21-August

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

NMA EPL GW-2 Publication Schedule

Here’s what’s coming down the pike this week ahead of Round 2:

Wed 8/16: GW2 FPL Differentials (Olakunle)

Wed 8.16: GW2 FPL Player Picks (Chisom)

Thur 8/17: GW2 Fantrax Player Picks (David G)

Thur 8.17: GW2 RMTs (Paul)

Fri 8.18: Pre-Deadline and Live Chat (Kin)

