EPL GW-2: Best FPL Differentials

Premier League Gameweek One saw a number of scarcely-owned players make big impacts for their clubs. If you have had an average start to the FPL season, like I did, then selecting the right differentials for Gameweek Two is the best way to quickly catch up those managers that had a blistering start to the season.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at six low-ownership players that are primed to make a difference for their clubs (and you!) in Round 2. As usual, our TSB cutoff is 10%.

Taiwo Awoniyi (£6.5m, TSB 0.8%, Nottingham Forest v Sheffield)

Awoniyi came off the bench to score Nottingham Forest’s only goal in the 2-1 loss to Arsenal. The goal against Arsenal made it five consecutive games where the Nigerian has scored in the Premier League. The lanky striker is expected to feature from the start against newcomers Sheffield on Friday.

Yoane Wissa (£6.0m, TSB 5.9%, Fulham v Brentford)

Wissa didn’t waste any time in getting off the mark in the absence of the suspended Ivan Toney. The DR Congo international’s goal helped Brentford secure a draw in the fixture against Spurs. Wissa’s encouraging partnership with Mbuemo is one that points towards more goals and assists for both players.

Moussa Diaby (£6.5m, TSB 7.7%, Aston Villa v Everton)

Despite being on the wrong side of a 5-1 scoreline in his first match with Villa, Diaby had a good shout for the Man of the Match award. The French international was simply electric for Unai Emery’s side. His goal displayed confidence, and he also created several chances for his teammates.

Eddie Nketiah (£5.5m, TSB 4.5%, Crystal Palace v Arsenal)

Nketiah once again showed Mikel Arteta that he possesses everything required to lead the line for the Gunners with an impressive display against Nottingham Forest. The youngster opened the scoring for the Gunners with a well-placed effort. With Gabriel Jesus still sidelined, Nketiah is expected to again spearhead Arsenal’s attack against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Evan Ferguson (£6.0m, TSB 6.7%, Wolves v Brighton)

Ferguson picked up right where he left off last season by coming off the bench to grab his first goal of the new campaign in the dying minutes of the league opener against Luton. The striker’s impressive performances almost every time he’s called upon means it’s only a matter of time before he becomes Roberto Di Zerbi’s first-choice striker.

Phil Foden (£7.0m, TSB 8.7%, Man City v Newcastle)

The injury to Kevin De Bruyne on the first day of the season is horrible news for Pep Gueardiola, but it’s probably a windfall for Phil Foden’. The England international played from the start in the Premier League curtain-raiser against Burnley, producing an encouraging display that saw him run the Citizens attack. With Grealish expected to return to the left wing for the Newcastle match, Foden might be tasked with the De Bruyne role, playing just behind Erling Haaland.

How many differentials will you risk in your side? Do any that I haven’t mentioned catch your eye? Please take our poll and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

