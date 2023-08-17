Fantrax EPL GW-2 Player Picks (Another Friday Deadline!)

As a fan, I love opening week, but I struggle with it as a fantasy manager. New players, new coaches, and new systems make selection decisions difficult.

But GW-2 offers better clarity about who will play, and how. Let’s take a look at our best options for Fantrax. Remember, no Luton or Burnley this week, and there’s another Friday deadline.

The one Friday match is Forest hosting Sheffield. On the off chance you want to shop for any assets from either club, their two lineups should be confirmed about an hour before our Fantrax deadline.

Goalkeepers

David Raya ($4.00, CRY vs ARS )

Raya’s move to Arsenal makes him a top choice, especially at his low price tag. I’ll wait on more news, but I have to think he starts immediately.

~~

Alisson ($5.65, LIV vs BOU)

Alisson made the saves required of him in Liverpool’s tough opening game against Chelsea. He’s home at Anfield against a lesser team, and he (like many keepers these days) is cheap as chips. He’s worth a shout.

Defenders

Jan-Paul van Hecke ($5.73, WOL vs BHA)

JPVH (I do like that abbreviation) is a good short-term play until Adam Webster returns to fitness and threatens his status. JPVH was a dominant force in the back in a quality opening day win for Brighton. Even without a goal, assist or CS, he earned double digits. I’m a fan of players who can build quality weeks in lots of ways. We have a very limited data set for him so far, so let’s not get overly excited, but Wolves failed to to capitalize on many, many chances last time.

~~

John Stones ( $5.93, MCI vs NEW )

A late injury kept him from the opening game of the season. With the KDB injury, there’s even more of a chance that he gets time, as long as he’s healthy. He will also being playing a more advanced role than a normal defender. Watch Man City’s injury report.

~~

Takehiro Tomiyasu ($5.15, CRY vs ARS )

The injury to Jurrien Timber means Arsenal will be looking for answers at the left-back spot again. Tomiyasu came in and played well to finish out the game. He’s worth a look at a good price and a good matchup in a good defense. Follow team news; Oleksandr Zinchenko ($6.70) could be ready for a return at left-back too.

~~

Nathan Collins ($4.23, FUL vs BRE)

The new signing had a solid opening game, with eight points despite the two goals against. At only $4, he’s a better value than the other more established Brentford defenders who are constantly on fantasy radars.

Midfielders

James Ward-Prowse ( $4.00, WHU vs CHE )

I’ve always wanted fantasy stud JWP to play for a quality team. West Him is at least a step up from Southampton. A world-class set-piece taker and arguably the best in the Prem, I assume he’s immediately on free kick duties for the Hammers. Priced at just $4.00, I can’t pass him up.

~~

Martin Odegaard ($8.77, CRY vs ARS )

GW-1 wasn’t his finest fantasy performance, but I don’t think he’ll have many of those. His price has dropped, making him my pick among the Gunners’ midfielders this week (but Saka and Martinelli are on my watch list too).

~~

Kaoru Mitoma ($10.72, WOL vs BHA)

Mitoma’s output was merely average last game, but he was dangerous throughout. We know Brighton will attack, and he’s a key cog in that machine. He could have had multiple assists, but it just didn’t happen. He will keep taking on players, and he’s fun to watch.

~~

Yoane Wissa ($12.48, FUL vs BRE)

Wissa was active and aggressive as part of a strong-looking Bees’ attack. His work ethic was rewarded with a goal. Fulham kept a clean sheet but was peppered with nine shots on target. There will be chances for Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo (whom I also like, but who’s a little pricier and is classed as a forward).

Forwards

Julian Alvarez ( $11.30, MCI vs NEW )

Alvarez started City’s opener and was very good. With injuries and a smaller than normal squad, he’s likely going to continue to get some time. As far as other Man City assets are concerned, I’m going to assume I don’t have to point out Erling Haaland to you — if you have the cash.

~~

João Pedro ($12.20, WOL vs BHA)

While he did miss an early glorious chance, he was involved throughout the game. He’s on PKs too. He’s not the same player you ignored while he was at Watford.

~~

Mo Salah ($14.55, LIV vs BOU)

A home match versus a lesser team is something that gets my attention. With so many attacking options available from the Reds squad, Mo is the only one who seems like a for sure starter at this point in the season. He should have scored, and he had one called back, but he did notch an assist. He’s less expensive than his usual, almost always a good play, and if not in a fixture like this one, then when?

Where are you spending your money? Who are locks in your team? What’s the biggest lesson learned from GW-1? Please log in and talk to us in the comments!

~