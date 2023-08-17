Rate My Teams: FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-2

Here’s an early look at my teams as I prepare for GW-2. I had a slightly underwhelming start, but such is life in Fantasy EPL. Patience early on is a must. Even though I’m not reactive, I am always open to taking some measured risk on players to set myself apart and move away from template sides.

Official FPL

With 1 free transfer and £1mil in the bank right now, I’m happy to roll the transfer and give my players another chance. It’s so early on, and I’m overall happy about the team (especially captain Haaland from Man City).

I had debated between Richarlison and Maddison before going with Richarlison — He’s eager to prove himself in place of Harry Kane, and he needs to show Brazil how effective he can be.

I want to fit Fulham’s Mbeumo into my starting 11, but I’m not sure whom to bench (yet).

Fantrax NMA-11

This is a generally well-balanced side, and again I have Tottenham’s Richarlison who’s cheap. I’m optimistic, and I think Ward-Prowse will hit the ground running at West Ham.

But with $5.47 in the bank, I’m open to upgrading. Can I do better than Liverpool’s Jota who went negative in GW-1? Is Man United’s Rashford worth my big investment? Should I stick with Palace’s keeper, or is there a better long-term option among the many newly-discounted keepers out there?

Fantrax NMA-17

I’m generally happy without even filling all spots. Still, it’s likely that I’ll swap out Chelsea’s Reece James (5th defender) in exchange for a 6th midfielder on a game-by-game basis as a punt — Who’s now a dirt-cheap diamond in the rough in midfield?

And can I do better than Forest’s keeper, even at the $3 minimum? I’m not too worried at home hosting Sheffield, but I might want to shop for GW-3 before the barn door closes.

Is this the time for me to make changes, or would you stand pat on these teams? Do you have team/transfer questions of your own? Please log in and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

