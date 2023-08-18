EPL GW-2 Pre-Deadline and Live Chat

Having observed and comprehended the contributions of newly acquired players in the inaugural match, how do you plan to modify your roster in light of their performance? Regrettably, a few crucial players are currently sidelined due to injuries, as outlined in this article. Additionally, it’s important to factor in the fact that Luton Town and Burnley will not be participating this week.

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield Utd | 18 Aug (Friday)

EPL GW1 result | Arsenal 2 - 1 Nottingham Forest | Sheffield Utd 0 - 1 Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest exceeded expectations but narrowly lost to Arsenal by a single goal in their opening match. They are eager to secure their first points of the season as they host Sheffield United. Fortunately, no new injuries have been reported, but Omar Richards, Wayne Hennessey, and Felipe are anticipated to remain sidelined.

On the other side, Sheffield United has a couple of players on their injury list. Rhys Norrington-Davies (Defender) and Rhian Brewster (Forward) are both contending with hamstring injuries, while Jayden Bogle (Defender) and Ismaila Coulibaly (Midfielder) are sidelined due to leg injuries. There seems to be positive news regarding Jebbison (Forward) and Oliver McBurnie (Forward), who might be making their return for this game.

score prediction: Nottingham Forest 2 - 1 Sheffield Utd

Fulham vs Brentford | 19 Aug (Sat)

EPL GW1 result | Everton 0 - 1 Fulham | Brentford 2 - 2 Tottenham

Both teams have had a positive start to the season, but looking at last season’s record, Brentford displayed a significant disparity between their performances in home and away games, earning 15 points more at home. Fulham has only one player, Joao Palhinha, currently sidelined due to injury. On the other hand, it’s believed that club captain Aleksander Mitrovic has already played his final match for Fulham before his transfer to Saudi Arabia.

Similar circumstances apply to Brentford as well. Their captain, Ivan Toney, will be serving a ban until early January next year. However, there’s positive news on the injury front for Brentford, as Frank Onyeka, Ben Mee, and Mathias Jensen are expected to make their return for this match.

score prediction: Fulham 2 - 1 Brentford

Liverpool vs Bournemouth | 19 Aug (Sat)

EPL GW1 result | Chelsea 1 - 1 Liverpool | Bournemouth 1 - 1 West Ham Utd

Liverpool is currently facing a void in their starting defensive midfielder position, following the departures of both Fabinho and former captain Jordan Henderson. Mac Allister, a World Cup winner, has been performing commendably in that role; however, his offensive potential has yet to be fully unleashed. Despite this transition, there have been no new injury introductions for Liverpool. Thiago Alcantara and youngster Bajcetic remain sidelined, although they are nearing recovery.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, encountered a significant injury crisis last season that almost led to relegation. While they managed to survive, their ongoing issues with injuries persist. Unfortunately for Bournemouth, attackers Dango Ouattara, Alex Scott, and Marcus Tavernier, along with the experienced Lewis Cook and Ryan Fredericks, will be sidelined for this match due to various injuries. On a positive note, defenders Adam Smith and Lloyd Kelly are pushing against time to potentially make an appearance in this match. This injury situation poses a challenge for Bournemouth as they work to manage their roster amidst these ongoing setbacks.

score prediction: Liverpool 3 - 1 Bournemouth

Wolves vs Brighton | 19 Aug (Sat)

EPL GW1 result | Man Utd 1 - 0 Wolves | Brighton 4 - 1 Luton Town

Even with the departure of former manager Julen Lopetegui before the start of the season, Wolves have demonstrated an impressive performance at Old Trafford under their new manager Gary O’Neil. The team has shown resilience despite the managerial change. Fortunately, there are no reported injuries from the Wolves camp, which provides them with an opportunity to recover from any low morale resulting from various incidents prior to the start of the season.

In other news, Moises Caicedo has completed his transfer to Chelsea, marking a EPL record transfer fee from Brighton. Despite this significant move, Brighton was well-prepared and anticipated the transfer, allowing them to make early arrangements to fill the void left by Caicedo. This strategic approach ensured that the new players could integrate smoothly into the team, which was evident in their impressive victory against Luton Town last week. Brighton will also see the return of Adam Webster and Adam Lallana this week. With these players back in contention, manager Roberto De Zerbi faces a challenging decision between selecting Adam Webster or Jan Paul van Hecke for the center-back position. Jakub Moder will remain sidelined due to injury.

score prediction: Wolves 2 - 2 Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur vs Man Utd | 19 Aug (Sat)

EPL GW1 result | Brentford 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur | Man Utd 1 - 0 Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur’s loss of Harry Kane is a significant blow, not just in terms of his consistent goal contributions, but also as their captain and iconic figure. The new captain, Son Heung Min, conceded a penalty and was substituted early in the last match. This season carries vital importance for Tottenham as they strive to reaffirm their position within the Big 6. Unfortunately, several players are sidelined due to injuries, including Ryan Sessegnon, Bryan Gil, Rodrigo Bentancur, Fraser Forster, and Alfie Malik Whiteman. On a positive note, Tanguy Ndombele and Cristian Romero will likely feature in this match.

On the flip side, Manchester United is grappling with their own challenges. Coach Ten Hag is yet to determine the most effective position for newly acquired Mason Mount to ensure a balanced gameplay. Casemiro often finds himself contending against multiple opponents in the midfield. Among rotational players, Thomas Heaton, Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo Traore, and Kobbie Mainoo are ruled out due to knee and ankle/foot injuries. Lisandro Martinez is being assessed after sustaining a minor injury in the last match. Additionally, newly joined Rasmus Hojlund remains unavailable due to a lower back injury. Both teams are navigating their respective obstacles as they compete in this upcoming match. This game could be a goal festive!

score prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 3 Man Utd

Man City vs Newcastle Utd | 19 Aug (Sat)

EPL GW1 result | Burnley 0 - 3 Man City | Newcastle Utd 5 - 1 Aston Villa

The Newcastle United team has experienced a positive transformation since the takeover by their new Saudi Arabian owner. Their on-field performance has been impressive, securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League this season, and their new signings have seamlessly integrated into the squad, evident from their performance in GW1. Despite some injury concerns, including Emil Krafth’s knee injury, Joseph Willock’s thigh injury, and Javier Manquillo’s groin/hip/pelvic injury, the team’s depth and breadth shouldn’t hamper Eddie Howe’s preparations.

In contrast, Manchester City faces a challenge as Kevin De Bruyne is expected to be sidelined for 4 months. City aims to make history by becoming the first team to win four consecutive Premier League titles. Fortunately, other injured players like Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, and John Stones are in the recovery phase and are listed as “probable” for the upcoming match. With abundant resources at their disposal, Newcastle United is increasingly seen as a potential direct competitor to City in the coming years. The match serves as an opportunity to assess the progress of both teams and the level of gameplay they exhibit.

score prediction: Man City 1 - 1 Newcastle Utd

Aston Villa vs Everton | 20 Aug (Sun)

EPL GW1 result | Newcastle Utd 5 - 1 Aston Villa | Everton 0 - 1 Fulham

Aston Villa is grappling with an expanding injury list, with captain Tyrone Mings being the latest addition. His absence for the rest of the season is a blow, and newly signed Pau Torres is still adjusting to the team. Additionally, injuries have sidelined Emiliano Buendia, Jacob Ramsey, Bertrand Traore, Leander Dendoncker, Jhon Palacio, Alex Moreno, and Timothy Iroegbunam, impacting the team’s availability. Unai Emery hopes for Leon Bailey’s return in the upcoming match.

Similarly, Everton is facing injury challenges, a concerning situation given their recent close brushes with relegation. Bamidele Alli, Jack Harrison, Dwight McNeil, and Seamus Coleman are ruled out or under assessment. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has struggled with injuries, is racing against time to recover this season, with stakes not just for his team but also his career trajectory. These injuries collectively affect the teams’ gameplay and require constant assessment and rehabilitation efforts. Both teams are seeking victory to boost their spirits and set a positive tone for the remainder of the season, all while managing their injury concerns.

score prediction: Aston Villa 3 - 1 Everton

West Ham Utd vs Chelsea | 20 Aug (Sun)

EPL GW1 result | Bournemouth 1 - 1 West Ham Utd | Chelsea 1 - 1 Liverpool

West Ham’s long -awaited recent signings of Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse are vital as they will be playing Europa League campaign this season. The team has the advantage of an injury-free squad, with David Moyes ensuring everyone is ready for the London Derby.

In contrast, Chelsea has been active in the transfer market, leading to a significant player turnover. Despite this, Mauricio Pochettino’s team performed exceptionally in their opening match. Christopher Nkunku’s 4-month injury adds to the sidelined players including Armando Broja, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, and Marcus Bettinelli. Club captain Reece James was substituted, there is still no return date and most probably he wont be able to feature in this match.

score prediction: West Ham Utd 0 - 3 Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal | 21 Aug (Mon)

Crystal Palace had a positive start to the season with a dominant performance against Sheffield United. However, they face a tough challenge hosting Arsenal this week. Matheus Oliveira and Will Hughes are unavailable due to injuries, and Michael Olise who has dramatic U-turn to extend his contract with Crystal Palace, is also ruled out for this game due to thigh injury.

Arsenal’s new season began well, but injuries are piling up. Impressive signing Jurrien Timber has suffered an ACL tear, joining Gabriel Jesus, Sambi Lokonga, Folarin Balogun, and Mohamed Elneny on the injury list. Oleksandr Zinchenko might return, and Aaron Ramsdale is expected to start although David Raya was announced. Despite these challenges, Arsenal’s good form and high morale suggest they could contend for the EPL trophy, provided they avoid further injury setbacks.

score prediction: Crystal Palace 1 - 5 Arsenal

Stats and info for this article were sourced from fantasyfootballscout.co.uk and premierleague.com

