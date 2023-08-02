The Best Budget, Mid, and Premium FPL Goalkeepers for 2023-24

As we look forward to the upcoming season, we start from the back and look at the best keepers to sign for your sides, offering three price-levels with some big (and new) names featuring. A key part of FPL management is deciding whether to have a “set and forget” approach or try to be smart with rotation based on fixtures. Here are our best overall picks for the season:

Budget

Jordan Pickford, Everton, £4.5Mil: One of the most nailed on keepers in the league, Pickford is certainly the most nailed on among the budget picks. Everton had a poor season last year but did just enough to stay up, with notable performances from the England number 1. Pickford will pick up plenty of save points and is known to be handy from the spot. Sean Dyche is known for his defensive-minded sides, so Pickford owners could well benefit this season.

~

Sam Johnstone, Crystal Palace, £4.5Mil: Currently touted as Palace’s starting keeper, Johnstone was put in as the preferred choice in the latter stages of last season once Roy Hodgson took over. The keeper rewarded his manager’s faith with three clean sheets in nine games, helped by a strong center-back pairing of Guehi and Anderson.

~

Alphonse Areola, West Ham, £4.0Mil: Our rock-bottom price point goes to a keeper who has the potential to seriously rival Fabianksi at the end of his career by the looks of things. Areola has proven himself in West Ham’s successful Europa League Conference campaign, which should put him in contention for this season.

Midrange

Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal , £5.0Mil: Ramsdale balances quality with budget, especially being part of a side that finished 2nd last season. Arsenal has strengthened defensively with Timber and Rice both offering security. If Saliba stays fit all season, then Ramsdale could benefit, hopefully being able to surpass the 14 clean-sheets he gained last season.

~

David Raya, Brentford, £5.0Mil: The highest earning keeper in FPL last season with 12 clean-sheets and a huge amount of saves also racked up a crazy number of bonus points (20). There are some rumors that Arsenal is targeting Raya, but if he stays at Brentford, he’ll be a worthy choice.

~

André Onana, Man United, £5.0Mil: An unknown for the Premier League, this a highly rated international transferred from Inter Milan to claim top spot following David de Gea’s departure. Onana will offer something different in a ten Haag side that is continuously improving.

Premium

Alisson, Liverpool, £5.5Mil: Runner up to only Raya last season, Alisson impressed despite Liverpool’s shaky start and inconsistency. Liverpool really picked up towards the end of the season and will surely improve on last season’s stumbles.

~

Nick Pope, Newcastle , £5.5Mil: A big part of Newcastle’s success last season, Pope & Co qualified for the Champions League, bagging an impressive 14 clean-sheets for a side continuing to invest and improve.

