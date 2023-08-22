NMA’s EPL GW-3 Article Stream

GW-3 will start on Friday 25 August at 19:00 GMT when Chelsea hosts Luton Town (Friday deadlines are becoming the new norm!). As usual, NMA will deliver comprehensive fantasy coverage for both FPL and Fantrax managers, and this week we continue with the new format. Each article will independently post to the homepage just like normal, but we’ll also curate them under one cover here. Make sure to bookmark this page or setup notifications such as RSS!

In GW-2, the top three selected captains in FPL — Erling Haaland, Mo Salah and Bukayo Saka — returned just 2, 5 and 3 points respectively. It was not a good week overall for fantasy managers, considering the average total return in FPL was only 44 points.

Man City issued an early warning to the rest of the title contenders by defeating Newcastle 1-0 on the back of Julian Alvarez’ goal. Elsewhere, Tottenham exploited Man United’s weaknesses, and with a little bit of luck emerged victorious 2-0. Will we see a rise in Man United transfer rumors after that failure to score?

For more retrospective coverage of GW-2, see our review article.

GW-3 Fixtures

Friday 25-August

Chelsea vs Luton

Saturday 16-August

Bournemouth vs Spurs

Arsenal vs Fulham

Brentford vs Crystal Palace

Everton vs Wolves

Man United vs Nott’m Forest

Brighton vs West Ham

Sunday 27-August

Burnley vs Aston Villa

Sheffield Utd vs Man City

Newcastle vs Liverpool

NMA EPL GW-3 Publication Schedule

Here’s what’s coming down the pike this week for GW-3:

Wed 8/23: GW3 FPL Differentials ( Olakunle )

GW3 FPL Differentials ( ) Wed 8/23: GW3 FPL Player Picks ( Paul )

GW3 FPL Player Picks ( ) Thur 8/24: GW3 Fantrax Player Picks ( Kin )

GW3 Fantrax Player Picks ( ) Thur 8/24: GW3 RMTs ( David G )

GW3 RMTs ( ) Fri 8/25: Pre-Deadline and Live Chat ( Chisom)

Pre-Deadline and Live Chat ( Mon 8/28: GW3 Review: How Did You Do? (MiQ)

