NMA’s EPL GW-3 Article Stream

GW-3 will start on Friday 25 August at 19:00 GMT when Chelsea hosts Luton Town (Friday deadlines are becoming the new norm!). As usual, NMA will deliver comprehensive fantasy coverage for both FPL and Fantrax managers, and this week we continue with the new format. Each article will independently post to the homepage just like normal, but we’ll also curate them under one cover here. Make sure to bookmark this page or setup notifications such as RSS!
In GW-2, the top three selected captains in FPL — Erling Haaland, Mo Salah and Bukayo Saka — returned just 2, 5 and 3 points respectively. It was not a good week overall for fantasy managers, considering the average total return in FPL was only 44 points.
Man City issued an early warning to the rest of the title contenders by defeating Newcastle 1-0 on the back of Julian Alvarez’ goal. Elsewhere, Tottenham exploited Man United’s weaknesses, and with a little bit of luck emerged victorious 2-0. Will we see a rise in Man United transfer rumors after that failure to score?
For more retrospective coverage of GW-2, see our review article.
GW-3 Fixtures
Friday 25-August
- Chelsea vs Luton
Saturday 16-August
- Bournemouth vs Spurs
- Arsenal vs Fulham
- Brentford vs Crystal Palace
- Everton vs Wolves
- Man United vs Nott’m Forest
- Brighton vs West Ham
Sunday 27-August
- Burnley vs Aston Villa
- Sheffield Utd vs Man City
- Newcastle vs Liverpool
