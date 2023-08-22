GW-2 Review: How Did You Do?

GW-2 is done and dusted, and we have plenty to talk about! One big lesson from the first two weeks has surely been the VAR decision making and the refereeing factor, but we also have fantasy production to look at, so let’s get to it:

~

GW-2 Results

~﻿

Top 6 Clubs

1. Brighton – 6 points — +6 GD

2. Man City – 6 points — +4 GD

3. Arsenal – 6 points — +2 GD

4. Brentford – 4 points — +3 GD

5. Liverpool – 4 points — +2 GD

6. Tottenham – 4 points — +2 GD

~

Bottom 3 Clubs

18. Burnley – 0 points — -3 GD

19. Wolves – 0 points — -4 GD

20. Everton – 0 points – -5 GD

~

Most Goals

1. Brighton – 8 goals

2. Brentford – 5 goals

3. Aston Villa - 5 goals

4. Newcastle - 5 goals

5. Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham, West Ham - 4 goals

~

Most Goals Conceded

1. Aston Villa — 5

2. Everton – 5

3. Wolves – 5

4. Chelsea, Luton, Bournemouth – 4

~

Golden Boot

1. March – 3 goals

2. Mbeumo – 3 goals

3. Haaland – 2 goals

4. Isak, Wissa, Awoniyi, Diaz – 2 goals

~

Assist Leaders

1. Enciso – 2 assists

2. Mitoma – 2 assists

3. Estupinan – 2 assists

4. Watkins – 2 assists

5. Ward-Prowse – 2 assists

~

Golden Gloves

1. Ederson – 2 clean sheets

2. Ramsdale, Martinez, Fleckken, Johnstone, Leno – 1 clean sheet

~

Saves

1. Leno – 14

2. Onana – 11

3. Vicario – 10

4. Martinez, Neto – 9

~

Top 5 FPL GK points

1. Leno - 14

2. Areola - 13

3. Neto, Ederson, Vicario – 12 points

~

Top 5 FPL Defenders

1. Estupinan – 18

2. Varane – 15

3. Saliba, Akanji, Wan-Bissaka, Romero - 13

~

Top 5 FPL Midfielders

1. March - 24

2. Mbeumo - 23

3. Mitoma - 17

4. Rodrigo - 16

5. Bailey, Diaz - 15

~

Top 5 FPL Forwards

Wissa - 20 Haaland, Isak - 15 Awoniyi - 14 Nketiah - 13

~

Top 5 Fantrax GKs

Ederson - 38.5 Leno - 36.5 Onana, Areola - 28.5 Vicario - 27 Flekken - 25

~

Top 5 Fantrax Defenders

Estupinan - 32 Pinnock - 30.5 Varane - 28 Anderson - 26.5 Romero 24.5

~

Top 5 Fantrax Midfielders

March - 51 Rodri - 43 Saka - 32 Mitoma, Jensen - 27 Sarr - 25.5

~

Top 5 Fantrax Forwards

Mbeumo - 39 Saka - 32 Bowen, Diaby - 23 Isak, Diaz - 22 Awoniyi - 21.5

My FPL

GW-1

GW-2

GW-1 served very well for me, but then came GW-2, which was really the total opposite. I got things wrong from the very beginning by missing the deadline (had to catch a flight).

It’s early in the season though, so hopefully I’ll have plenty of time to make up for my errors. I do have two transfers available for GW3 to help me start working on that. Stones is out injured until after the international break, so I’m dropping him for sure. And I believe I need to diversify my midfield away from just the big guns from Arsenal and Man United, and perhaps bring on those who have been producing better points (see tables above). After two round of play we’re starting to get clearer ideas of who is in form and which players have the favor of their managers.

~

What are your thoughts and review, what needs to be changed? How was your week? What are your thoughts on GW-2 and your team? What are your plans ahead? Let us know in the comments below!

~