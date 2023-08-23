EPL GW-3: Best FPL Differentials

There are two game-weeks done, 36 more to go. Our GW-2 differential article was a big success, with four of the six players we recommended delivering attacking returns for their clubs.

We shift now to GW-3, which offers us some interesting fixtures and some players who primed to make a difference. Without further ado, let's take a look at some of the lightly-owned players that might dominate the headlines in gameweek-3.

As usual, our TSB limit for players on this list is 10%.

Raheem Sterling (£7.0m, TSB 2.5%, Chelsea v Luton)

Sterling rolled back the years with an all-action display for Chelsea in the 2-1 loss to West Ham. The winger was everywhere in the encounter and helped create several chances for his teammates. With Jackson yet to score in his first two outings for the Blues, the onus seems to be on Sterling to grab the goals for Pochettino’s side.

~

Pedro Porro (£4.9M, TSB 2.6%, Bournemouth v Tottenham)

Porro returned to Spurs’ starting lineup for the impressive two-nil victory over ten Hag’s Man United side. The Spaniard looked assured at right-back and played his part in attack. Porro’s average of 4.4 points per start last season points toward a reliable asset for FPL managers. His ability to pop up with goals and assists increases his appeal. There is also the added incentive of Spurs having a kind list of fixtures, including games against Bournemouth, Burnley, and Sheffield United.

~

Taiwo Awoniyi (£6.5M, TSB 1.9%, Man United v Nottingham Forest)

Taiwo Awoniyi scored in his sixth consecutive Premier League match when he grabbed the opener in Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 win against Sheffield United. The goal was Awoniyi’s eighth in his last six games, making him one of the most in-form strikers in the league. Up next for Awoniyi and Forest is a Man United side that has looked short of fitness and out of sorts in the first two games.

~

Julio Enciso (£5.4m, TSB 3.6%, Brighton v West Ham)

Enciso repaid the faith of Di Zerbi in his first start of the season by providing two assists in the 1-4 victory over Wolves. The youngster was as electric as at the end of last season and will be eager to continue good form when the Seagulls host West Ham this weekend.

Editor’s note: after publication of this article, news emerged of a knee injury suffered in training, possibly a meniscus tear. We now advise fantasy managers to avoid Enciso pending further clarity.

~

Leon Bailey (£5.5m, TSB 1.6%, Burnley v Aston Villa)

Bailey rewarded the 1.4% of managers who backed him with 14 points in GW-2. The Jamaican international was in sublime form for the free scoring Villans, contributing one goal plus an assist in the four-nil win against Everton. Up next for Aston Villa is a clash at newly-promoted Burnley on Sunday.

~

Extra

Phil Foden (£7.5m, TSB 12.0%, Sheffield v Man City)

Utilized in the Kevin De Bruyne role, Foden was sublime in the match against Newcastle. The England international was central to everything positive the Citizens did in attack, including the assist for Julain Alvarez’ match winner. The youngster also provided a game-week high seven big chances. (This was originally written when he was at 9% ownership and met our “differential” criteria, but he’s still a good choice even though his TSB has increased above the inclusion threshold!)

How many differentials will you risk in your side? Do any that I mentioned catch your eye? Please take our poll and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

~

Poll Which man is the best FPL differential for GW3? Raheem Sterling

Pedro Porro

Taiwo Awoniyi

Julio Enciso

Phil Foden vote view results 30% Raheem Sterling (16 votes)

11% Pedro Porro (6 votes)

3% Taiwo Awoniyi (2 votes)

5% Julio Enciso (3 votes)

49% Phil Foden (26 votes) 53 votes total Vote Now

~