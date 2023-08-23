FPL GW-3 FPL Player Picks

Into our 3rd week, usually it’s too early to be disruptive with our FPL sides. However, some FPL managers may be getting impatient with underperforming picks, looking to jump on new bandwagons to avoid losing (more) ground.

Still others are in urgent need of replacements for crocked assets such as Timber, Mings, Enciso, Stones, James, De Bruyne, Mount, and Maddison.

If you find yourself in one of these camps, or if you simply have enough cash to make squad improvements, then here are some transfer ideas for you.

Goalkeepers

André Onana (£5.0m, MUN vs NOT)

Onana made plenty of saves in the loss to Tottenham, and he offers value even when his team performs as badly as it did last weekend. A home fixture against Forest should offer high clean-sheet potential as Man United looks to rebound.

Jose Sa (£5.0m, EVE vs WOL)

Neither Sa nor Wolves usually come to mind when we think about attractive goalkeeping assets, but Sa made a few decent saves in the heavy loss to Brighton last time out. Next up is a woeful Everton side yet to get off the mark. Sa could earn a clean sheet if the Toffees skid through a third successive game without a goal.

Defenders

Ben Chilwell (£5.7m, CHE vs LUT)

Chilwell scored in GW-1 and was unlucky not to score in GW-2. He’s one of the most promising defenders in the game, and he has a home fixture against already-struggling Luton, a combination of circumstances that makes him too good to pass up.

Pervis Estupiñán (£5.2m, BHA vs WHU)

He has gone up in price twice already, and for good reason. He picked up where he left off last season, now with a goal plus two assists in the first two game-weeks. Owned by 60%+ in FPL and in red-hot form, he’s too risky to leave out when top-of-table Brighton hosts the seventh-place Hammers.

William Saliba (£5.1m, ARS vs FUL)

Saliba is a stalwart for Arsenal, and his absence last season showed what they lack without him. He’s all but nailed after the injury to Timber and and suspension of Tomiyasu. The must-have Arsenal defender right now, he’s also capable of bagging goals and assists.

Midfielders

Solly March (£6.6m, BHA vs WHU)

Another Brighton player whose stock is likely to go up. March has three goals in the first two games, and Brighton is really ticking. He’s modestly priced and not heavily owned.

Martin Odegaard (£8.5m, ARS vs FUL)

He continues to lead Arsenal side, and he could be on penalties now after scoring the winner from the spot against Crystal Palace. Next up is a Fulham side coming into this one after shipping three goals.

Bryan Mbeumo (£6.7m, BRE vs CRY)

His salary is continuing to inch upward because he has stepped up in Ivan Toney’s absence. Mbeumo has three goals already and is partnering well with Wissa. The initial worry over the source of goals during Toney’s long suspension doesn’t seem to be an issue, so you’d back him again against Palace’s defense.

Pape Sarr (£4.5m, BOU vs TOT)

The youngster excelled in the victory against lackluster Man United, so at £4.5 he could offer great value in midfield. He scored a goal last time out and could play a prominent part in a new-look Spurs side.

Forwards

Yoane Wissa (£6.1m, BRE vs CRY)

As mentioned above, Wissa has formed a strong partnership with Mbeumo and looks determined to be the go-to scorer in Toney’s absence. He has not only scored two, but he also supplied an assist. That is excellent value at just over £6mil (almost a full mil less than Jackson below).

Erling Haaland (£14.0m, SHU vs MCI)

Haaland had a rare whiff last time out, but that was against Newcastle’s stingy defense. He’s in most FPL teams, and you shouldn’t overlook him for captaincy as Man City travels to newly-promoted Sheffield United. It’s not often that Haaland whiffs twice, so it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise to see a repeat of his away brace during GW-1.

Nicolas Jackson (£7.0m, CHE vs LUT)

It has been a frustrating start for Chelsea, who have blanked in both games so far. But Jackson looks to be entrusted with the forward position, and has looked threatening. There’s no better opportunity for rewarding his manager’s faith (and that of his FPL owners) by bagging a goal or two against a poor, visiting Luton side.

Whom will you captain this game-week? Any differentials catching your eye? And are you already contemplating playing a chip? Please log in and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

