Fantrax EPL GW-3 Player Picks

GW-3 offers an array of choices for our Fantrax squads, and to reflect that I’m going to name some “notable players” who can be considered alongside our main picks.

Of course, the best Fantrax deals were on offer before salaries were recalculated at the end of last weekend. I hope you’ve gotten into the habit of doing a little shopping on what we call the “barn door”, that window of opportunity after you see the results of one week but before prices change.

That’s when you can dump an injured or suspended (or non-performing) player and snap up some cheap-as-chips new star who just landed a starting role and earned big points (that you hope will continue). For example: James Ward Prowse went to West Ham and became an instant success in GW-2. Those of us who bought him over the weekend paid $4, but now he’s $7.71 (still a steal) and liable to double again over the next few weeks.

On a normal week, that window remains open for about 10 hours after the last match of a game-week, and some of us Fantrax managers even revisit the week’s Live Chat comments after the week’s last match so we can talk about “barn door” candidates and roster moves. Join us, and you can steal a jump on your competition (or at least not be left behind).

~

Mikel Arteta has shown us that he learned more than tactics from Pep Guardiola; His benchings of the previously nailed-on Gabriel has demonstrated that he also learned how to spin the wheel of rotation roulette. Another gaffer who could potentially cause us a similar predicament is Roberto De Zerbi, whose frequent changes to the starting lineup give us pause when considering Brighton players.

As you go shopping this week, remember that it’s buyer beware!

EPL GW-3 Fantrax Fixtures Date MATCH TIME (GMT) Date MATCH TIME (GMT) Aug 25 (Fri) Chelsea vs Luton Town 20:00 Aug 26 (Sat) Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur 12:30 Aug 26 (Sat) Arsenal vs Fulham 15:00 Aug 26 (Sat) Brentford vs Crystal Palace 15:00 Aug 26 (Sat) Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Aug 26 (Sat) Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest 15:00 Aug 26 (Sat) Brighton vs West Ham United 17:30 Aug 27 (Sun) Burnley vs Aston Villa 14:00 Aug 27 (Sun) Sheffield United vs Manchester City 14:00 Aug 27 (Sun) Newcastle United vs Liverpool 16:30

Goalkeepers

Mark Flekken ($9.39, Brentford vs Crystal Palace)

Flekken has proven himself an impressive goalkeeper, almost overshadowing David Raya’s performances last season. Despite his relatively high salary, he could cover cost with earn clean sheet and save points against Crystal Palace at home this week.

~~

Ederson ($9.48, Sheffield United vs Man City)

Here’s another goalkeeper commanding a relatively high salary and who is performing well. Due to the departure of several attackers and Kevin De Bruyne’s injury, Pep has shifted City’s focus to defense, which is the only one yet to concede a goal this season. It seems unlikely that the Blades will be the first to ripple Ederson’s net, but they might not trouble him for many saves either.

~~

Notable players:

Robert Sanchez ( $3.80, Chelsea vs Luton Town)

Jordan Pickford ( $3.80, Everton vs Wolves )

~~

Defenders

Lucas Digne ( $7.74, Burnley vs Aston Villa )

Lucas Digne has completed the entire 180 minutes in Villa’s first two games. With his unquestionable quality and assured starting position, he’s a fantastic acquisition at this cost. Additionally, facing a promoted team is advantageous. He could become a valuable long-term hold for your Fantrax team.

~~

Manuel Akanji ( $10.79, Sheffield United vs Man City )

Akanji’s performance has exceeded expectations since his transfer from Borussia Dortmund. In addition to his defensive prowess last season, he has further developed and seamlessly filled in for “John Stones’s position” in Stones’s absence due to injury. Remarkably, he holds the highest total points in a team that hasn’t conceded a goal this season.

~~

Nathan Collins ( $5.54, Brentford vs Crystal Palace )

Collins, who joined from Wolves this summer, is delivering exceptional performances in his new team. Despite facing tough competition for his position, he was granted the opportunity to play the full 180 minutes in the initial two matches, and it appears probable that he will maintain his starting role. With an impressive average of 9 points per game, he’s definitely worth considering given his very reasonable price.

~~

Notable players:

Adam Webster ( $7.32, Brighton vs West Ham)

Josko Gvardiol ( $6.17, Sheffield United vs Man City )

~~

Midfielders

James Ward-Prowse ( $7.71, Brighton vs West Ham )

Remarkably, despite his stellar performances for Southampton in previous seasons, JWP never made a move to a larger club, staying with the Saints until they were relegated at the end of the last campaign. His debut with West Ham was magical, contributing to a 3-1 London derby victory over Chelsea. Considering his role as the primary set-piece taker and his consistent track record as a reliable Fantrax points producer, his relatively affordable (but rapidly rising) salary makes him an immediate long-term buy & hold.

~~

Mathias Jensen ( $12.29, Brentford vs Crystal Palace )

While Mathias Jensen might not be the first player that comes to mind on the Fantrax player picks list, he’s certainly worth considering. Despite not registering any goals or assists in the opening two games, he has impressively averaged 13.5 points per game. This underscores Jensen’s exceptional balance on both ends of the pitch. While goals and assists can sometimes be unpredictable, his consistency in contributing to other stats that result in points is noteworthy.

~~

Bruno Fernandes ( $15.09, Man United vs Nottingham Forest )

Despite Fernandes (and United in general) having relatively subdued performances in the first two matches, Mason Mount’s injury could lead Ten Hag to utilize Erikson in a midfield role. Consequently, Fernandes may be pushed further up the pitch in upcoming matches.

~~

Notable player:

Declan Rice ( $12.19, Arsenal vs Fulham )

~~

Forwards

Eddie Nketiah ( $7.89, Arsenal vs Fulham )

With Gabriel Jesus sidelined due to injury, Nketiah appears poised to maintain his role as the leader of Arsenal’s front line. Arsenal’s noteworthy build-up play ensures that Nketiah will have ample opportunities in the upcoming match against Fulham. If he can capitalize on these chances more effectively than he did last week, his prospects of scoring a goal in this game are quite promising.

~~

Raheem Sterling ( $8.96, Chelsea vs Luton Town )

Hosting the relegation-favorite Luton Town at Stamford Bridge makes every Chelsea starter a viable option this week. Chelsea’s attacking options have become more affordable due to their lackluster performances in the first two matches. Sterling has been involved in various aspects of the game, given the newness of most players to the team. Expect him to bag his first goal of the season in this upcoming match.

~~

Notable player:

Yoane Wissa ( $16.21, Chelsea vs Luton Town )

Moussa Diaby ( $11.10, Burnley vs Aston Villa )

~~

Stats and info for this article were sourced from premierleague.com and fantrax.com.

~~