Rate My GW-3 FPL and Fantrax Teams: PPQ

Roles and form are settling in for the season. Managers and teams are expressing their identities (in good and bad ways).

I’m doing the same with my teams.

FPL

GW-2

GW-2 was simply average. I made two wrong choices. I assumed Raya would start for Arsenal, and I didn’t want to use a transfer, so I started Everton’s Pickford, stranding Ramsdale’s six points on my bench. Eventually Pickford will need to go. Hopefully Ramsdale gets me through a few weeks.

After Joao Pedro’s good opening game, I again assumed (yes, there’s a theme here) that he would start again over (or along side) Enciso. Because of off-field player-vs-manager personal issues invisible to me, Pedro didn’t start. But he did come on in time to grab a yellow (grrr...), meaning Enciso’s seven points stayed on my bench.

That’s 13 points swinging in the wrong direction.

Wissa, Odegaard, and Estupinan each earned a quality 11.

~

GW-3

I decided on two transfers this week. Bruno (along with all of Man United) has disappointed, so I’ve dumped him for the impressive Phil Foden who (along with all of Man City) has a mouth-watering schedule (@SHU, FUL, @WHU, NOT, @WOL).

I also brought in Mbeumo for Enciso who picked up a knock (though hopefully will be ready). I considered March and Mitoma, but the Bees are buzzing and have better matchups over the next few games.

Ramsdale goes back to #1 keeper. But Pickford provides decent backup against Wolves.

I still like my back line, with points possible at both ends of the field.

Captain armband stays with Erling Haaland, because obviously (visiting hapless Sheffield United).

Fantrax NMA-11

GW-2

Considering that I suffered three blanks, my score wasn’t as bad as it could have been. But then again, I had three blanks, so it could have (aka should have) been at least a good week. I have to do better there (avoiding gaffer-roulette).

I felt good about my midfield going into the week, and sure enough they came through — Morgan Gibbs-White my lowest score at +11. I’m especially pleased to have gotten in on JWP early, because his price is skyrocketing.

Alvarez and Haaland were both just average (from a fantasy points standpoint) against a stingy Newcastle defense. Haaland could have netted three (would’a could’a should’a...) but he didn’t.

~

GW-3

I started the team remake this week in the back. With three zeroes there, it needed help (okay, it needed emergency transplant surgery, but that’s what Fantrax is good at).

I now feel safe about them all playing, but it’s just my starting point. Chelsea is home hosting out-of-their-depth Luton, and I get to see the lineups before our Fantrax deadline, so there’s movement possible there. Still, I’m hoping I can keep Colwill and Gusto.

I’m on Emi right now between the sticks, but that could become Steele or even Pope before my final save.

I’m moving Gibbs-White out for Grealish — Forest travels to Old Trafford (and doesn’t travel well), while City visits Sheffield Sunday.

There’s a chance I liquidate Mitomo to finance an upgrade from Grealish to Foden, but for now I’m happy with my two wingers.

Otherwise my attacking players stay the same.

What do you think about my changes? What about my holds? Am I headed in the right direction? Whom have I missed? Please log in and leave your comments below. Also feel free to share your own work in progress with the community, asking “Rate My Team”!

