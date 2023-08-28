GW-3 Review: How Did You Do?

GW-3 is over, and we have plenty to talk about! Ten-man Liverpool came back from the dead against Newcastle on a heroic display from super-sub Darwin Nunez to win 2-1. Man City struggled for its 2-1 victory against relegation-fodder Sheffield United. And Arsenal fell into the late-match complacency trap to draw 2-2 with 10-man Fulham.

GW-3 Results

~﻿

Top 6 Clubs

Man City – 9 points — +5 GD West Ham - 7 points — +4 GD Tottenham – 7 points — +4 GD Liverpool – 7 points — +3 GD Arsenal - 7 points — +2 GD Brighton – 6 points — +4 GD

~

Bottom 3 Clubs

18. Burnley – 0 points, -5 GD

19. Luton – 0 points, -6 GD

20. Everton – 0 points, -6 GD

~

Most Goals For

Brighton – 9 goals Aston Villa - 8 goals West Ham - 7 goals Man City, Tottenham, Liverpool, Brentford, Newcastle - 6 goals

~

Most Goals Against

Luton — 7 goals Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Burnley, Everton - 6 goals

~

Golden Boot

Bryan Mbeumo, Erling Haaland, Solly March, Taiwo Awoniyi – 3 goals

~

Assist Leaders

James Maddison, James Ward-Prowse, Jordan Ayew, Julio Enciso, Kaoru Mitoma, Malo Gusto, Mo Salah, Ollie Watkins, Pervis Estupinan, Phil Foden, Serge Aurier — 2 assists

~

Golden Gloves

Ederson / Gugliemo Vicario – 2 clean sheets Aaron Ramsdale, Emiliano Martinez, Mark Flekken, Sam Johnstone, Bernd Leno, Jose Sa, Andre Onana, Robert Sanchez – 1 clean sheet

~

Saves

Bernd Leno – 22 saves Alphonse Areola, Wes Foderingham– 16 saves

~

Top 5 FPL GK points

Bernd Leno, Gugliemo Vicario - 19 points Alphonse Areola – 18 points Norberto Neto, Ederson, Jose Sa - 14 points

~

Top 5 FPL Defenders

Matty Cash, Joachim Andersen - 22 points Romero - 20 points Pervis Estupinan - 19 points Destiny Udogie - 18 points

~

Top 5 FPL Midfielders

Solly March, Rodrigo - 26 points Bryan Mbeumo - 25 points Rahim Sterling, Jarrod Bowen - 23 points

~

Top 5 FPL Forwards

Woane Wissa - 22 points Taiwo Awoniyi - 20 points Erling Haaland - 19 points Eddie Nketiah - 18 points Alexander Isak, Michail Antonio - 17 points

~

Top 5 Fantrax GKs

Bernd Leno - 46.75 points Alphonse Areola - 41.75 points Guglielmo Vicario - 40.75 points Jose Sa - 39 points Andre Onana - 27 points

~

Top 5 Fantrax Defenders

Joachim Andersen - 63 points Pervis Estupinan 49.25 points Matty Cash - 39.5 points Cristian Romero - 38.75 points Destiny Udogie - 33.75 points

~

Top 5 Fantrax Midfielders

Solly March - 62.5 points Bukayo Saka - 58.5 points Pascal Gross - 56 points Rodrigo - 55.5 points Jarrod Bowen - 53.5 points

~

Top 5 Fantrax Forwards

Julian Alvarez - 53.5 points Raheem Sterling - 48.5 points Moussa Diaby - 48 points Erling Haaland - 47.5 points Yoane Wissa - 46.5 points

My FPL

GW-3

I’ve been barely keeping up with the average since the beginning of the season, continuing the trend this GW. My defenders were the main reason for not scoring slightly better than the average of 44 points — Emerson Royal staying on the bench, Wan Bissaka conceding 2 goals and receiving a yellow card. Brighton’s Steele and Estupinan also backfired against a strong West Ham side... That now sits 2nd in the EPL table. Who expected that three weeks ago?

It is still early in the season, so I may still give my defenders more time to recover while I keep faith with Wilson to do some damage in the coming two weeks after Newcastle’s difficult start.

What are your thoughts and review? What needs to be changed? How was your week? What are your thoughts on GW-3 and your teams? What are your plans ahead? And how did GW-3 treat Fantrax managers out there? Please log in and let us know in the comments below!

~