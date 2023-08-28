GW-3 Review: How Did You Do?

GW-3 is over, and we have plenty to talk about! Ten-man Liverpool came back from the dead against Newcastle on a heroic display from super-sub Darwin Nunez to win 2-1. Man City struggled for its 2-1 victory against relegation-fodder Sheffield United. And Arsenal fell into the late-match complacency trap to draw 2-2 with 10-man Fulham.
GW-3 Results
- Chelsea 3-0 Luton
- Bournemouth 0-2 Tottenham
- Arsenal 2-2 Fulham
- Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace
- Everton 0-1 Wolves
- Man United 3-2 Nott’m Forest
- Brighton 1-3 West Ham
- Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa
- Sheffield Utd 1-2 Man City
- Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool
Top 6 Clubs
- Man City – 9 points — +5 GD
- West Ham - 7 points — +4 GD
- Tottenham – 7 points — +4 GD
- Liverpool – 7 points — +3 GD
- Arsenal - 7 points — +2 GD
- Brighton – 6 points — +4 GD
Bottom 3 Clubs
18. Burnley – 0 points, -5 GD
19. Luton – 0 points, -6 GD
20. Everton – 0 points, -6 GD
Most Goals For
- Brighton – 9 goals
- Aston Villa - 8 goals
- West Ham - 7 goals
- Man City, Tottenham, Liverpool, Brentford, Newcastle - 6 goals
Most Goals Against
- Luton — 7 goals
- Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Burnley, Everton - 6 goals
Golden Boot
- Bryan Mbeumo, Erling Haaland, Solly March, Taiwo Awoniyi – 3 goals
Assist Leaders
- James Maddison, James Ward-Prowse, Jordan Ayew, Julio Enciso, Kaoru Mitoma, Malo Gusto, Mo Salah, Ollie Watkins, Pervis Estupinan, Phil Foden, Serge Aurier — 2 assists
Golden Gloves
- Ederson / Gugliemo Vicario – 2 clean sheets
- Aaron Ramsdale, Emiliano Martinez, Mark Flekken, Sam Johnstone, Bernd Leno, Jose Sa, Andre Onana, Robert Sanchez – 1 clean sheet
Saves
- Bernd Leno – 22 saves
- Alphonse Areola, Wes Foderingham– 16 saves
Top 5 FPL GK points
- Bernd Leno, Gugliemo Vicario - 19 points
- Alphonse Areola – 18 points
- Norberto Neto, Ederson, Jose Sa - 14 points
Top 5 FPL Defenders
- Matty Cash, Joachim Andersen - 22 points
- Romero - 20 points
- Pervis Estupinan - 19 points
- Destiny Udogie - 18 points
Top 5 FPL Midfielders
- Solly March, Rodrigo - 26 points
- Bryan Mbeumo - 25 points
- Rahim Sterling, Jarrod Bowen - 23 points
Top 5 FPL Forwards
- Woane Wissa - 22 points
- Taiwo Awoniyi - 20 points
- Erling Haaland - 19 points
- Eddie Nketiah - 18 points
- Alexander Isak, Michail Antonio - 17 points
Top 5 Fantrax GKs
- Bernd Leno - 46.75 points
- Alphonse Areola - 41.75 points
- Guglielmo Vicario - 40.75 points
- Jose Sa - 39 points
- Andre Onana - 27 points
Top 5 Fantrax Defenders
- Joachim Andersen - 63 points
- Pervis Estupinan 49.25 points
- Matty Cash - 39.5 points
- Cristian Romero - 38.75 points
- Destiny Udogie - 33.75 points
Top 5 Fantrax Midfielders
- Solly March - 62.5 points
- Bukayo Saka - 58.5 points
- Pascal Gross - 56 points
- Rodrigo - 55.5 points
- Jarrod Bowen - 53.5 points
Top 5 Fantrax Forwards
- Julian Alvarez - 53.5 points
- Raheem Sterling - 48.5 points
- Moussa Diaby - 48 points
- Erling Haaland - 47.5 points
- Yoane Wissa - 46.5 points
My FPL
GW-3
I’ve been barely keeping up with the average since the beginning of the season, continuing the trend this GW. My defenders were the main reason for not scoring slightly better than the average of 44 points — Emerson Royal staying on the bench, Wan Bissaka conceding 2 goals and receiving a yellow card. Brighton’s Steele and Estupinan also backfired against a strong West Ham side... That now sits 2nd in the EPL table. Who expected that three weeks ago?
It is still early in the season, so I may still give my defenders more time to recover while I keep faith with Wilson to do some damage in the coming two weeks after Newcastle’s difficult start.
What are your thoughts and review? What needs to be changed? How was your week? What are your thoughts on GW-3 and your teams? What are your plans ahead? And how did GW-3 treat Fantrax managers out there? Please log in and let us know in the comments below!
