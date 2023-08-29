NMA’s EPL GW-4 Article Stream

GW-4 will start on Friday 1 September at 19:00 GMT when Luton Town hosts West Ham (Do we really need to be surprised anymore with a Friday deadline?!). As usual, NMA will deliver comprehensive fantasy coverage for both FPL and Fantrax managers, and this week we continue with the new format. Each article will independently post to the homepage just like normal, but we’ll also curate them under one cover here. Make sure to bookmark this page or setup notifications such as RSS!
In GW-3, the highest points returns in FPL were by Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling (19 points), Malo Gusto (14 points) and Aston Villa’s Matty Cash (17 points). The most selected players (not captains) Erling Haaland (91.3%), Bukayo Saka (66.5%) and Pervis Estupinan (64.4%) returned 4, 8 and 1 point respectively.
The ever-changing table early in the season is topped by a full-marks Man City with 9 points. Four clubs at the bottom are yet to secure a single point (Sheffield Utd, Burnley, Luton and Everton)
For more retrospective coverage of GW-3, see our review article.
~
GW-3 Fixtures
Friday 1-September
- Luton vs West Ham
Saturday 2-September
- Sheffield Utd vs Everton
- Brentford vs Bournemouth
- Burnley vs Spurs
- Chelsea vs Nott’m Forest
- Man City vs Fulham
- Brighton vs Newcastle
Sunday 3-September
- Crystal Palace vs Wolves
- Liverpool vs Aston Villa
- Arsenal vs Man Utd
~
NMA EPL GW-3 Publication Schedule
Here’s what’s coming down the pike this week for GW-4:
- Tue 8/29: GW4 FPL Differentials (Chisom)
- Wed 8/30: GW4 FPL Player Picks (Ali)
- Wed 8/30: GW4 Fantrax Player Picks (David G)
- Thu 8/31: GW4 Rate My Fantrax and FPL Teams (Kin)
- Thu 8/31: GW4 Pre-Deadline Chat (Olakunle)
- Fri 9/1: GW4 Live Chat (Paul)
- Mon 9/4: EPL GW4 Review: How Did You Do? (Chisom)