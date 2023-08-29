NMA’s EPL GW-4 Article Stream

GW-4 will start on Friday 1 September at 19:00 GMT when Luton Town hosts West Ham (Do we really need to be surprised anymore with a Friday deadline?!). As usual, NMA will deliver comprehensive fantasy coverage for both FPL and Fantrax managers, and this week we continue with the new format. Each article will independently post to the homepage just like normal, but we’ll also curate them under one cover here. Make sure to bookmark this page or setup notifications such as RSS!

In GW-3, the highest points returns in FPL were by Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling (19 points), Malo Gusto (14 points) and Aston Villa’s Matty Cash (17 points). The most selected players (not captains) Erling Haaland (91.3%), Bukayo Saka (66.5%) and Pervis Estupinan (64.4%) returned 4, 8 and 1 point respectively.

The ever-changing table early in the season is topped by a full-marks Man City with 9 points. Four clubs at the bottom are yet to secure a single point (Sheffield Utd, Burnley, Luton and Everton)

GW-3 Fixtures

Friday 1-September

Luton vs West Ham

Saturday 2-September

Sheffield Utd vs Everton

Brentford vs Bournemouth

Burnley vs Spurs

Chelsea vs Nott’m Forest

Man City vs Fulham

Brighton vs Newcastle

Sunday 3-September

Crystal Palace vs Wolves

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Arsenal vs Man Utd

NMA EPL GW-3 Publication Schedule

Here’s what’s coming down the pike this week for GW-4: