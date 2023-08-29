EPL GW-4 : Best FPL Differentials

Purchasing differentials can provide you a competitive advantage in your FPL mini-leagues. These in-form players with low ownership have the ability to earn you points that your rivals won’t see — often at lower prices than the most popular “template” stars. Your overall ranking might dramatically increase when both your differentials and reinvested cash perform well.

GW-3 reminded us the need of differentials in our team, so now let look at some differentials going into GW-4.

Guglielmo Vicario (£5.0m, TSB 3.3%, Burnley vs Tottenham)

Three games, 19 points! The Italian goalkeeper is truly impressing everyone at Tottenham. He visits a Burnley team that has scored just once in the last three games in all competitions, making the odds of a clean sheet more favorable to Tottenham. Vicario has also made 13 saves so far this season, and given how favorable Tottenham’s fixtures are looking, he should provide more clean sheets and save points.

Destiny Udogie (£4.6m, TSB 7.3% Burnley vs Tottenham )

Udogie was getting into good areas in the last match against Bournemouth, pushing the ball foward, entering into the opponent’s half, and delivering good balls into the danger area. In all, Udogie was superb through the match. Spurs will lock horns with newly-promoted Burnley whose leaky defense has conceded six goals in the last two games. The Clarets’ attacking returns have been poor also, with three shots on target in those two matches. Udogie therefore has potential from both sides of the ball in this one.

Joško Gvardiol (£5.1m, TSB 6.0% , Mancity vs Fulham)

Man City hosts Fulham this week, a team struggling offensively with just one goal in their first two games. Fulham’s weak attack and Man City’s strong defense make Josko Gvardiol (£5m) a promising budget differential. No one is immune from Pep roulette, but Gvardiol has started the past two games.

James Ward-Prowse (£6.0m, TSB 4.2%, Luton vs West Ham)

Ward-Prowse has been involved in three goals in his first two West Ham games, assisting two and netting one. He is a rare find in FPL — a star performer who (re)entered the EPL late (missing the preseason draft), so his ownership is just 4.2%, making him a strong differential for FPL managers who have invested in him. Known for his set-piece magic and proven FPL track record, Ward-Prowse can deliver points even against strong opposition. Facing a leaky Luton defense in GW-4, he’s a must-have for savvy managers.

Jarrod Bowen (£7.0m, TSB 6.5%, Luton vs West Ham)

In GW-1, the Hatters fell apart against Brighton and gave up some of the league’s worst defensive statistics. This in mind, buying West Ham’s main guy Jarrod Bowen (£7 million) would be a smart choice for the Hammers’ tie with Luton Town. His projected contribution in non-penalty goals (0.97) outperforms all of his attacking teammates. Bowen not only scored three goals in preseason but also contributed one assist, and just three games into the season he already has two goals and a helper. Bowen might be a wonderful acquisition this week and could blow up against Luton.

Taiwo Awoniyi (£6.5m, TSB 2.9%, Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest)

It has been quite the torrid start to the season for Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi. Picking up where he left off last spring, the 26-year-old scored in his seventh consecutive Premier League match on Saturday, despite working his way back to full fitness from injury. But it’s still surprising to see that he’s owned by only 2.9% of FPL managers! Maybe it’s his team’s reputation that puts fantasy managers off.

Do any of these differentials appeal to you? Are you a rare manager who already has one (or more)? Who else could be on this list? Please log in and tell us in the comments below!

