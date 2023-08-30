Fantrax EPL GW-4 Player Picks

There were some big games and a few surprises last week. While Man City still looks like the team to beat, it took a late goal from Rodri to do it. Not all teams were as lucky (I’m looking at you Arsenal!).

There are still some value picks out there as salaries start to stabilize.

BTW, Our one early match is Luton Town hosting West Ham United on FRIDAY, so we should see those two lineups confirmed before our Fantrax deadline.

Let’s take a look at some options.

Keepers

Wes Foderingham (6.85, SHU vs EVE)

In this two home games (against City and Palace) he conceded goals but still earned double digit points with seven saves in each. Everton isn’t City or even Palace. In fact, Everton has no goals in three games.

~

Alphonse Areola (10.10, LUT vs WHU)

It’s more than I normally spend on a keeper (so hopefully you got him early or on the barn door). His numbers are very good even without a clean sheet yet. He has 16 saves and only one goal conceded per game. The Hammers are also looking solid, with two straight convincing victories, and a third would (temporarily) move them to the top of the table (whaaaa?).

~

Matt Turner (4.97, CHE vs NOT)

The new Forest keeper had a bit of a rough start. But in three games he has been a consistent points per salary pick. Chelsea was humming for a bit last weekend, so it follows that the American will have some saves to make. He’s the cheapest keeper I’m looking at (outside of news of David Raya starting).

Defenders

Vladimir Coufal (7.78, LUT vs WHU)

He’s the cheapest way into the Hammers’ defense against lowly Luton. He’s averaging six points a game, and the match-up is good.

~

Josko Gvardiol (5.92, MCI vs FUL)

He seems to have moved right in, so I’m waiting for him to have a big game. Fulham fought hard against the Gunners but were short on ideas. The City back is an interesting value choice.

~

Malo Gusto (5.57, CHE vs NOT)

Gusto was fantastic on the right side of the field on both sides of the ball. He and Sterling combined well. He was aggressive and confident. He had two assists and a clean sheet. With Reece James still out until after the international break, he looks like the choice for at least GW-4 and probably GW-5.

~

Jakub Kiwior (3.60, ARS vs MAN)

The goals conceded vs Fulham were unfortunate. Kiwior put up some stats that make him interesting at his cheap price for a quality team. He’s a risk for rotation, and it’s a big game.

Midfielders

James Ward-Prowse (10.10, LUT vs WHU)

I hope you have him already, but if not he’s still worth a look at this price (that will go up more). He’s already proving how valuable he can be: two assists plus one goal = two games. He is making everyone better. Newcomer Mohammed Kudus may be worth a look too, but GW-4 may be too soon for him to start. We’ll see confirmed lineups (on FRIDAY!) to be sure.

~

James Maddison (17.11, BUR vs TOT)

Maddison has quickly become the fulcrum of attack for Spurs. He’s pulling all the right strings too. With Maddison’s goal plus two assists to start the season, the Kane-less Spurs have scored two in each game. Burnley has conceded three in each game. There are points to be had here. He’s the premium mid that I’m most considering.

~

Ryan Giles (6.32, LUT vs WHU)

Giles is quietly looking like an option. He’s the only midfielder averaging over 10 points who is under $10 in salary. Those points have accumulated without a goal or assist. He has seven accurate crosses and a bunch of other stats, and both games have been tough away fixtures. He’s worth a look.

~

Yoane Wissa (14.37, BRE vs BOU)

Brentford is back home and hosting a lower-table opponent. The goals just never came last week despite the Bees pressing. Bryan Mbeumo is a more expensive, but you pay for him being on free-kicks and PKs. Wissa has returned the same points for a little less outlay.

Forwards

Son Heung-Min (13.52, BUR vs TOT)

Spurs have scored two goals in each game thus far. They are attacking. And goals are coming from different places. Burnley has given up six goals in that same period. Son has been energetic and aggressive. He’s had five shots. He is due... I think... Maybe. Part of me thinks the same is true for Richarlson, but he’s much more of a risk and less involved overall.

~

Julian Alvarez (13.19, MCI vs FUL)

It has been a good start of the season for Alvarez. He has a goal plus an assist, but his highest Fantrax tally was without either, when he had three shots on target. City hosts mid-table Fulham. Alvarez isn’t Erling Haaland, but he’s a good option. Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, and Jack Grealish are always options if you can decipher Pep roulette.

~

Raheem Sterling (12.68, CHE vs NOT)

It’s hard to ignore Sterling after a performance like last week. He was confident, aggressive and decisive. Plus he finished his chances. We know he can be a fantastic player when he’s in top form. Hosting Forest is a good chance to get a player on a high against an average defense.

~

Michail Antonio (9.41, LUT vs WHU)

He has scored two goals in two games and is benefiting from an improving West Ham around him. We also get to see lineups before making this final in a good match-up.

Where are you looking? Which match-ups intrigue you? Please log in and share below how your Fantrax teams are coming along!

~