Rate My Teams: FPL and Fantrax EPL GW-4

Considering that certain teams will be engaged in EFL competitions midweek, I might find myself making last-minute adjustments to my lineup based on any relevant updates stemming from those matches.

Premier League teams participating in midweek EFL competitions:

Bournemouth

Fulham

Tottenham

Wolves

Luton Town

Brentford

Chelsea

Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest

Burnley

Everton

Transfer Activities

Onana (Man Utd) -> Johnstone (Crystal Palace)

Egan (Sheffield Utd) -> Emerson (West Ham Utd)

Trossard (Arsenal) -> Caicedo (Chelsea)

Foden (Man City) -> JW-Prowse (West Ham Utd)

I’ve switched my goalkeeper to Johnstone due to Man United’s vulnerable defense playing at Arsenal this week. Johnstone appears to be a suitable choice considering my available resources. Additionally, I’m considering adding some Hammers to my team, given that they’ll be confirming their lineup predeadline at promoted Luton Town, who have conceded the most goals in the league despite playing one fewer game. Caicedo has been gradually adjusting to Pochettino’s tactics, and I have high expectations for him, especially considering his affordable salary.

Transfer Activities

Onana (Man Utd) -> Johnstone (Crystal Palace)

Egan (Sheffield Utd) -> Gvardiol (Man City)

Antony (Man Utd) -> Benrahma (West Ham)

Reid (Fulham) -> Caicedo (Chelsea)

Sarabia (Wolves) -> JW-Prowse (West Ham)

Pedro (Brighton) -> Antonio (West Ham)

Cunha (Wolves) -> Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest)

I struck gold with Cash’s performance last game week, so I’ll be keeping him in my team at his low entry price for this week. I’ve decided to transfer out all of my Man United players due to their challenging fixture, and I’ve brought in some West Ham players for their good one. Egan and Reid have been swapped out for Gviardiol and Caicedo, as we now have a clearer understanding of players transitioning to new teams as the season progresses. Awoniyi has managed to score in seven successive matches, and I’m betting on him to continue breaking the record, even though he faces Chelsea this week.

Transfer Activities

Pedro (Brighton) -> Antonio (West Ham)

I didn’t have a great FPL performance last game week, but I believe my squad is strong enough for the long term, so I decided not to make any drastic transfers, especially with the international break looming. The only change I made this week is buying Antonio to replace the out-of-favor Pedro.

