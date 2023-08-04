The Best Budget, Mid, and Premium FPL Forwards for 2023-24

As the Premier League’s new season quickly approaches, fantasy football managers across the globe are hard at work assembling their dream teams. Everybody knows that one of the most critical aspects of any successful fantasy squad is the selection of forwards who can deliver the goods. Whether you’re on a tight budget, seeking a middle-of-the-road option, or plumping for premium powerhouses, choosing the right forward is crucial.

Join us as we recommend a selection of forwards across three categories - Budget, Mid, and Premium - to consider adding to your fantasy football squad for the 2023-24 season.

Budget

Evan Ferguson, Brighton, £6m

Evan Ferguson’s performances last season left a lasting impression on us. Despite his young age, this Irish teenager has dazzled, earning a well-deserved price increase this season. Now valued at £6m, Ferguson remains an enticing option for FPL managers due to his prolific goal return and the assurance of consistent game time in Roberto De Zerbi’s attack-minded Seagulls side.

Last season, Ferguson’s six goals in ten starts was a goal-scoring record unparalleled among his teenaged peers. His remarkable rate of 0.57 non-penalty goals per 90 minutes ranked him third among players in Europe’s top five leagues, highlighting his immense potential. As he heads into the 2023/24 season, expect Ferguson’s minutes and fantasy returns to surge — and his popularity too, especially given Brighton’s favorable early fixtures.

~

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton, £6.0m

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s price has dropped by £2.0m due to a disappointing, injury-riddled 2022/23 campaign, now making him a very affordable cut-rate choice for fantasy managers. While his goal tally of two in the previous season may seem modest, he has the potential to become a crucial component in Sean Dyche’s system for the upcoming season. As long as he maintains his fitness, the striker could prove to be a valuable third forward for your fantasy team, especially since Everton’s financial constraints render the club unlikely to secure another established top-tier center-forward to compete for minutes with him.

~

Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth, £6.5m

Dominic Solanke proved to be one of the hidden gems of the previous season. Although he wasn’t a frequent goal-scorer, Solanke provides assists and frees up budget for FPL managers to allocate elsewhere.

Solanke’s seven league assists were the most of any Charry last season, and his 13 goal involvements represented over a third of Bournemouth’s goals. This production earned him the sixth position among FPL forwards with 130 points. However, it’s worth noting that a challenging early fixture schedule suggests that caution may be wise in the season’s initial stages.

~

Taiwo Awoniyi, Nottingham Forest, £6.5m

The £6.5m-rated Nottingham Forest striker emerged as Steve Cooper’s savior in the latter stages of the previous season. Although he registered only 10 goals throughout the campaign, the Nigerian sensation showcased his potential by finishing his debut in the east Midlands with a resounding flourish, finding the back of the net an impressive six times in the final four matches.

If Awoniyi can maintain that purple patch from the start of the new campaign, this skilled forward has all the ingredients to become a fantasy football steal at his affordable price.

Midrange

Alexander Isak, Newcastle United, £7.0m

Isak’s prolific goal-scoring prowess played a crucial role in Newcastle’s remarkable qualification for the Champions League, as he impressively found the net 10 times in just 22 appearances.

With the additional burden of the UCL this season, it remains to be seen how Eddie Howe will manage the workloads of both Wilson and Isak. Nevertheless, one thing is certain - the Swedish sensation will remain a top name on Howe’s team sheet for the 2023-24 season, possibly even featuring as a winger on occasion after his successful late-season run-outs on the left in the last campaign.

Apart from being a deadly poacher, his unique combination of power and elegance makes him a formidable and skillful dribbler, equally adept at creating scoring opportunities for his teammates and finishing them himself. As such, he could prove to be a shrewd and valuable addition to any FPL squad.

~

Christopher Nkunku, Chelsea, £7.5m

EPL newcomer Christopher Nkunku seems to offer fantastic value-for-money, and many FPL managers have snatched at his low price of just £7.5m. Although he has no track record in the Prem, Nkunku has consistently outperformed his expected goals (xG) over the past two seasons: Despite an xG of 14.4, he impressively netted 16 goals last season, while the previous season saw him score 20 times from an xG of 16.1.

Nkunku’s versatility is a significant asset, as he can deploy as a striker or across the attacking midfield. While he enjoys positioning himself close to the opposition goal, his ability to adapt to various roles makes him an attractive option for fantasy managers.

~

Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa, £8.0m

Ollie Watkins saw a remarkable change of fortune last season under Aston Villa’s new boss Unai Emery. After a slow start with just one goal in his initial ten starts, Watkins surged ahead following the departure of Danny Ings in January. He went on to score in ten out of the next 12 matches, bagging 11 goals and three assists.

While his goal-scoring pace slowed towards the end, Watkins’ versatility and all-round skills make him an appealing budget option. With explosive speed, skillful dribbling, and excellent link-up play, he also contributes significantly to bonus points through defensive recoveries and tackles. Fantasy managers would be wise to consider him.

~

Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal, £8.0m

Gabriel Jesus had a debut season at the Emirates that was marred by injuries following his £45m move from the Etihad. Despite his challenging start, there’s an enticing bargain on offer if he improves his goal-scoring in the upcoming season.

Throughout his time in England, the Brazilian has faced criticism for his finishing, yet his output of 11 goals and 7 assists remains a respectable tally. Moreover, with the assurance of consistent minutes, especially given Kai Havertz’s likely role as a midfield No. 8 rather than a false-9, Jesus becomes a compelling option for FPL managers once again.

For now he’s only one to monitor though, as a flare-up of the same knee problem that plagued him last season forced the Brazilian to undergo surgery this week. Arteta now expects him to miss “a few weeks.”

Premium

Harry Kane, Tottenham, £12.5m

It’s still not completely clear whether Harry Kane will decide to stay at Tottenham or slip into a Bayern Munich shirt, but what we do know is that he had a phenomenal 2022-23 season that was underappreciated due to the exploits of one Erling Haaland. Despite Tottenham’s struggles, Kane still scored 30 goals and notched 263 FPL points.

With his consistent scoring and creative abilities, managers find Kane hard to resist. He scored 43% of Tottenham’s goals last season, and going without him will be even more difficult this season with James Maddison providing quality service behind him. Kane is a permanent fixture in the S-XI too, making him a legitimate captain alternative to the blonde Norwegian phenom.

~

Erling Haaland, Manchester City, £14.0m

After his imperious inaugural season in the Prem, Erling Haaland has now entered the FPL history books as one of the joint-most expensive players alongside legends like van Persie, Ronaldo, and Henry.

The Norwegian striker shattered the Premier League’s all-time goal record in his debut campaign, with an astounding 36 goals in 35 appearances, including three consecutive home hat-tricks. Alongside his goal-scoring prowess, he contributed nine assists, earning him the top spot in FPL with 272 points, second all-time only to Salah’s record-breaking 2017/18 season (303 points).

While acquiring him might stretch your budget, Haaland is probably worth every penny, especially with Man City’s favorable early fixture list. Their campaign commences with matches against newly-promoted Burnley, and they face Sheffield United, Fulham, West Ham United, Forest, and Wolves all before October. Erling Haaland for the Golden Boot, again? I wouldn’t bet against it.

~

Don’t forget to hop into our Fantrax and FPL mini-leagues if you haven’t yet!

~

What is your FPL forward strategy for the upcoming season? Are you splashing the cash up front, or spreading the love around? Which strikers are currently on your team sheet? Log in, take our poll, and share your thoughts in the comments!

~

Poll The best midrange FPL forward to own is Isak

Nkunku

Watkins

Jesus

Other; specify name in comments vote view results 0% Isak (0 votes)

16% Nkunku (1 vote)

66% Watkins (4 votes)

0% Jesus (0 votes)

16% Other; specify name in comments (1 vote) 6 votes total Vote Now

~