The Best Budget, Mid, and Premium FPL Defenders for 2023-24

Defenders can make or break a team. It’s vital to get the points in the back where you can, without breaking the bank!

Budget

Sven Botman, Newcastle, £4.5M

There’s nothing fancy or glittery about this pick or this player. He’s a strong, consistent center back anchoring a solid defense for a reasonable price. I have questions about Newcastle’s ability to match last season’s form, but this is a quality player on a quality team.

Ethan Pinnock, Brentford, £4.5M

In Pinnock (or his teammate Rico Henry) you get a top 15 point scorer at a price that affords players elsewhere. He scored three goals a season ago to go with 10 clean sheets.

James Tarkowski, Everton, £4.5M

This is a wait and see pick. Tark somehow managed over 100 points despite being on a terrible defensive team. I can’t imagine that Everton will be as bad as last season. If they can improve defensively, even a little, Tark becomes an interesting option for this price. He started all 38 games, added a goal and assist, plus accumulated 13 bonus points.

Midrange

Pervis Estupiñán, Brighton, £5.0M

The Brighton defender is currently the most selected defender in the game. He had a stellar end of the season for a Brighton club that looks to build on success from last season. He’s a key player on both sides of the ball. He tallied seven assists plus goal last season in 31 starts. If Brighton can keep some form from last season, Estupiñán could be a season-long hold at that price.

Ben White, Arsenal, £5.5M

White is another consistent week in and week out choice. Only Trippier scored more points as a defender last season. He’s what I look for in my defenders: consistent playing time (he started 36 games last season), strong overall defensive team (Arsenal should be even better defensively), and offensive stats (two goals plus five assists). His Arsenal teammates are slightly cheaper, so worth a look, but he gets forward more than Gabriel and Saliba, which makes the extra cost worthwhile for me.

Luke Shaw, Man United, £5.5M

Only Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold scored more bonus points than Shaw did a season ago, and Shaw did it with only 30 games. He’s prone to injury, but when he’s healthy Shaw is a top pick. He is often taking set pieces and United will be gunning for the top of the table.

Premium

Kieran Trippier, Newcastle, £6.5M

Trippier was by far the best defender last season. His 198 points ranked him 6th overall on points, about 40 points better than the next best defender. Even at that high-for-a-defender price, he’s a lock to be in many lineups because he’ll be cheaper than many attackers whose points he could equal.

One word of caution: Newcastle’s defense was stellar last season. Keeping that high level of clean sheets will be difficult, but I expect Trips will still be on kicks, corners and crosses to provide an offensive boost. He’s nearly a must have.

* As of now, Trippier is the only “premium” (above £6.0) option that I’m considering. I’m still unsure of how Liverpool will come out of the gate, and three of the top five highest priced defenders play together. It’s too much to spend with too much uncertainty for me.

Where else are you looking? What teams do you expect to be strong defensively?