EPL GW-1: Best FPL Differentials

We’re just days away from kickoff now, so it’s time to get down to business. To come out of the gate strong you’ll need a clever differential or two to help create some separation between your squad and all the template teams out there.

Here are some names that we think could have a big early impact for you.

Raheem Sterling (£7.0m, 2.4%, Chelsea vs Liverpool)

A big-name player who suffered a disappointing drop-off last season. However, Sterling wasn’t the only Chelsea player to underperform in a season of turmoil and sackings. The Blues can now look forward to Pochettino’s positive style of play. Hopefully the new gaffer can finally start to get a very expensive and talented side to gel. His first chance will be against Liverpool, and Sterling should relish the opportunity to impress against his former club.

Eddie Nketiah (£5.5m, 2.9%, Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest)

The Gunners open their season with a nice home fixture against Forest, and Nketiah should fancy himself for a start. In the absence of the injured Jesus, Havertz was given the nod over Nketiah in the number 9 position in the Community Shield victory. But there have always been question marks about Havertz’s suitability for this position, and sure enough, the German failed to impress. Nketiah has proven himself when deputizing for Jesus before, and would fancy himself to get on the scoresheet in this one.

Son Heung-min (£9.0m, 4.7%, Brentford vs Spurs)

It’s hard to believe that Son qualifies as a differential after the explosive productivity he has shown us in the past. It’s true that he dropped off massively last year, but he still managed to notch 10 goals and 6 assists (considerably lower than his 23 goals and 10 assists the season before that). Son’s output was hampered by defensive managers, and this season he’ll look forward to a new and much more positive direction under Postecoglou.

Pau Torres (£4.5m, 3.4%, Newcastle vs Aston Villa)

Torres may be a big money transfer in real life, but he’s very modestly priced in FPL. The Spanish international’s talent is is well-respected, and he now joins a continuously improving Villa side under the guidance of Unai Emery. Looks poised to be a solid starter throughout the season, with and price-rises definitely possible.

Andrew Robertson (£6.5m, 3.8%, Chelsea vs Liverpool)

Fantasy interest in Robertson is much lower than Alexander-Arnold’s after the right back’s move into midfield last season. But Robertson is priced much lower and is a core member of the defensive line that was joint-second for clean sheets last season. The Prem’s all-time assist leader, he delivered eight in the last campaign and has hit double digits in three out of the last five. The Chelsea affair may be a cagey one with each side spending a lot of time sniffing around the other, so the possibility for defensive returns is there.

How many differentials will you risk in your side? Do any that I haven’t mentioned catch your eye? Please take our poll and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

