EPL GW-4 Live Chat

It’s Friday, and we’re starting off at Luton, desperate to get some points on the board at home as the league takes shape. The game-week concludes with a tasty fixture of title-pushing hopefuls — Arsenal hosting Man United.

It has been non-stop so far, round two of the League Cup having played out midweek with many Premier League teams in action.

Friday

Luton v West Ham

Newly-promoted Luton Town is yet to get off the mark but has a game in hand. West Ham has so far invested the Declan Rice money well with Ward-Prowse looking lively already. More players may yet come in and make a difference for Moyes’s side.

Prediction: 1-2

Saturday

Sheffield United v Everton

Neither side has yet to pick up points in their first three fixtures. Both are hampered by injuries and look like they’re destined for the relegation scrum this year. This is a great opportunity for one of these sides to break free.

Prediction: 2-2

Brentford v Bournemouth

It has been a decent start for Brentford, especially being without star man Ivan Toney. Goals seem to be okay right now as the Bees welcome winless Cherries.

Prediction: 2-1

Burnley v Tottenham

It has been a tough start for Vincent Kompany’s men so far, but they do have a game in hand against fellow laggards Luton. Spurs are doing okay so far despite the departure of Kane, seeming to have benefited from new manager bounce. Richarlison is likely to miss out after a knock in the League Cup defeat to Fulham.

Prediction: 1-2

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

The Blues have their first win, and the team showed some early signs of progress and togetherness under Pochettino. The experienced Sterling looks to have hit some form, and new boy Jackson is off the mark. Forest should offer more than Luton did last time out.

Prediction: 3-1

Man City v Fulham

There are signs that some of Man City’s illnesses are resolving, but with such a big and talented squad, Pep can just reload and keep on firing. Fulham comes into this one off the back of a penalty shootout victory over Spurs in the League Cup.

Prediction: 2-0

Brighton v Newcastle

This match showcases two up and coming sides pitted against each other. Brighton looks confident in front of goal and will be looking to recover after the West Ham defeat. Likewise Newcastle, who suffered a frustrating come-from-ahead loss to 10-man Liverpool last time out.

Prediction: 2-2

Sunday

Crystal Palace v Wolves

This should be an even battle between two sides who haven’t exactly been free-flowing moving forward. Each is off the mark and will see this as an opportunity to take the points against the other. A blow for Wolves: Matheus Nunes transferrs to Man City today.

Prediction: 1-1

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Liverpool will be full of confidence after performing a 10-man smash and grab job against Newcastle. With Van Dijk suspended, the Reds are lacking at the back slightly, so Villa will certainly test the back line, especially TAA’s ability to track back. Villa has been scoring strongly recently, so expect goals in this one.

Prediction: 3-2

Arsenal v Man United

This could be a cagey match. Man United has been inconsistent so far, and Arsenal wants to rebound after a late-concession draw with Fulham. Both sides have injuries at the back, but Arsenal have the good news of Nketiah’s return, who will likely start. Nketiah received his England call-up this week.

Prediction: 2-1

What are your predictions this weekend? Will the midweek League Cup exertions affect performances? Which performances are catching your eye for current and future fantasy shopping? And how are you positioned to handle the international break’s risk to traveling stars? Join us all weekend for plenty of discussion!

