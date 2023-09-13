EPL GW5 Best FPL Differentials

Acquiring differential players can offer you a distinct competitive edge within your FPL mini-leagues. These players who are in good form but have limited ownership can generate points that your competitors may miss out on, often at budget-friendly prices that are cheaper than the widely selected “template” stars. Choosing clever differential picks and wisely reinvesting the savings can produce big boosts in your rankings.

Considering this, let’s examine five players with relatively low ownership percentages who are poised to have a significant impact for their clubs — and potentially your fantasy team — in Gameweek 5.

As usual, our cutoff for Teams Selected By (TSB) remains at 10%.

Prices and TSB accurate at time of writing.

Guglielmo Vicario (£5.0m, TSB 5.3%, Tottenham vs Sheffield Utd)

We’ve named Vicario in differential articles before, so it’s a bit surprising that his ownership is still at just 5.3%. Tottenham currently holds the second position in the league and appears poised to maintain their strong performance against Sheffield United in the upcoming game week. A resounding victory with a clean sheet would be an ideal way for them to prepare for the North London Derby in the next game week!

Serge Aurier (£4.5m, TSB 2.1%, Nottingham Forest vs Burnley)

It’s Burnley’s first away game in the league this season, but they haven’t managed to secure any points from their previous three home games. Typically, opposing defenders have found offensive opportunities against Burnley, as seen with players like Pedro Porro and Udogie from Spurs in Gameweek 4, as well as Digne in Gameweek 3. Aurier, who has a relatively low price tag and a TSB of 2.1%, seems well-poised to continue that trend.

João Palhinha Gonçalves (£5.0m, TSB 0.3%, Fulham vs Luton Town)

Palhinha came very close to joining Bayern Munich last summer; he had even undergone his medical examination and posed for photos for the official announcement. However, the transfer was called off at the last moment, and now Palhinha has returned to Fulham. While the transfer is expected to go through in the January window, Palhinha will remain with Fulham until then. The upcoming home game against Luton Town presents a favorable opportunity for Palhinha to show why Bayern are eager to add his talents to their squad.

Moussa Diaby (£6.6m, TSB 9.5%, Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace)

Moussa Diaby has made quite an impact since his arrival at Aston Villa this summer. In addition to his goal-scoring abilities, he has been actively involved in creating and assisting in the team’s attack. Considering he is not currently away on national team duties, now could be a good time to add him to your team!

Taiwo Awoniyi (£6.6m, TSB 4.8%, Nottingham Forest vs Burnley)

Here’s another Nottingham Forest player to consider. Burnley has conceded a staggering 11 goals in their last three games, and their defense will have to contend with the in-form Awoniyi this week. While his impressive streak of scoring in seven consecutive games finally came to an end against Chelsea, he still managed to contribute an assist in that match. So far in the Fantasy Premier League (FPL), he has amassed a total of 25 points, and what adds to his value is that these points have been consistently earned across multiple games.

Are any of these differential options enticing to you? Do you already own one or more of these players? Whom else should be considered for inclusion on this list? Please log in and tell us in the comments below!

Stats and info for this article were sourced from premierleague.com and transfermarkt.com.

