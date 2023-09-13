EPL GW-5 Best FPL Differentials

Acquiring differential players will separate you from the pack in your FPL mini-leagues. Buying the right differentials will separate you in the right direction.

These players are in good form but have (as yet) limited ownership. Thus they can buy you points that your competitors will miss, often at budget-friendly prices relative to popular “template” stars.

Choosing clever differentials plus wisely reinvesting the savings can move your FPL ranking into the next tier (e.g. from a rudimentary top 10% typical of NMA readers up to the next-level of top-1% globally).

If you’re not there yet, do not despair — It’s a long season with many pro moves to make yet.

Here are five players with relatively low ownership (below 10%) who are poised to have a significant impact for their clubs — and your fantasy team — in GW-5.

Prices and TSB accurate at time of writing.

Guglielmo Vicario (£5.0m, TSB 5.3%, Tottenham vs Sheffield United)

We’ve named Vicario in differential articles before, so it’s a bit surprising that his ownership is still at just 5.3%. Tottenham currently sits second in the league and should maintain against newly-propmoted Sheffield United. A resounding victory with a clean sheet would be an ideal way for them to prepare for the North London Derby in the next game week!

Serge Aurier (£4.5m, TSB 2.1%, Nottingham Forest vs Burnley)

It’s the Clarets’ first away game this season, but they haven’t managed any points from their three home games. Typically, opposing defenders have found attacking opportunities against Burnley, as seen from players like Pedro Porro and Udogie (Spurs G) 4) as well as Digne in GW-3. Aurier, who has a relatively low price tag and a TSB of 2.1%, seems well-positioned to continue that trend.

João Palhinha Gonçalves (£5.0m, TSB 0.3%, Fulham vs Luton Town)

Palhinha came close to joining Bayern Munich last summer; he had even undergone his medical examination and posed for photos for the official announcement. However, the transfer was called off at the last moment, and now Palhinha has returned to Fulham. While the transfer is expected to go through in the January window, Palhinha will remain with Fulham until then. The upcoming home game against Luton Town presents a favorable opportunity for Palhinha to show why Bayern are eager to add his talents.

Moussa Diaby (£6.6m, TSB 9.5%, Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace)

Moussa Diaby has made quite an impact since his arrival at Aston Villa this summer. In addition to his goal-scoring abilities, he has been actively involved in creating and assisting in the team’s attack. Considering he is not currently away on national team duties, now could be a good time to add him to your team!

Taiwo Awoniyi (£6.6m, TSB 4.8%, Nottingham Forest vs Burnley)

Here’s another Nottingham Forest player to consider. Burnley has conceded a staggering 11 goals in their three games, and their defense will have to contend with the in-form Awoniyi this week. While his impressive streak of scoring in seven consecutive games finally came to an end against Chelsea, he still managed to contribute an assist in that match. So far in the FPL, he has amassed a total of 25 points earned across multiple games.

Are any of these differentials enticing to you? Do you already own one or more? Whom else should be considered for inclusion on this list?

Stats and info for this article were sourced from premierleague.com and transfermarkt.com.

