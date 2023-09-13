NMA’s EPL GW-5 Article Stream

Premier League footballers have begun to trickle back into training grounds all across England as the first international break of the 2023-24 campaign draws to a close. Domestic action revs back up on Saturday as Wolves host Liverpool at the Molineux. Here is Round Five’s full slate:

Saturday

Wolves v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Fulham v Luton

Manchester United v Brighton

Tottenham v Sheffield United

West Ham v Manchester City

Newcastle v Brentford

Sunday

Bournemouth v Chelsea

Everton v Arsenal

Monday

Nottingham Forest v Burnley

~

This article will serve as an envelope into which we’ll slip all of our GW-5 fantasy coverage — a one-stop shop for all of the week’s content. That’ll include differentials, Fantrax and FPL player picks, and a rate my team piece.

But crucially, we’ll also post a pre-deadline chat that will include comprehensive team news and injury reports — vital after so many of our fantasy assets have exposed themselves to injury risks and travel fatigue while on international duty. (For instance, Richarlison plays in Peru at 3 am BST on Wednesday, so expect Son to start up top again — especially after the Korean’s GW-4 hatty!)

Each article will post to the masthead independently, but for the sake of convenience you can also always find them here as well. Good luck this weekend and be sure to check in frequently!

~