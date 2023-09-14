Fantrax EPL GW-5 Player Picks

We’re assessing damage and delays after the international break. “Friendly fire” notably saw the European Championship qualifiers for next year plus Scotland and England facing off in the 150th anniversary of the 1872 game recorded as the first international friendly. Now we turn our attention back to Fantrax to see which of our players got through without injury and who offers the most potential this game-week.

Scheduling Notes:

UCL launches midweek on the heels of GW-5, so all of our top clubs will be a little more prone to rotation and/or minutes management.

GW-5 kicks off with just one early match at Wolverhampton where Wolves host Liverpool, so we Fantrax managers should see those two lineups confirmed about 45 minutes before our deadline. Come back to NMA at about 11:30 BST to see those and other late-breaking news in our Pre-Deadline Chat.

Goalkeepers

Emiliano Martinez (AST vs CRY, $3.84)

This budget pick is one of the cheapest starting keepers left in the game. Villa has struggled for consistency so far, especially away from home. The Villans will aim to tighten back up in this home fixture. Martinez could be a good enabler for anyone looking to liquidate an overpriced “premium” keeper.

~

Aaron Ramsdale (EVE vs ARS, $6.17)

He put in a decent shift in England’s friendly win over Scotland, so should stay as Arsenal’s number 1 for now. Ramsdale is affordable and faces an Everton attack that has scored only two goals so far this season.

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (WOL vs LIV, $14.33)

There is a slight injury doubt with Trent this weekend, but recent press conferences with Klopp hint that he will overcome his injury to feature in this appealing fixture. With Van Dijk out, there are multiple budget options available for Liverpool just in case Trent is out, and thankfully this is the first fixture of the weekend so last-minute adjustments can be made.

~

Oleksandr Zinchenko (EVE vs ARS, $6.41)

Zinchenko looks sure to start after the Gunners suffered a few injuries in their back line. He is the cheapest current starting defender. He reminded us of his attacking potential after scoring against England in the Euro qualifiers.

~

Destiny Udogie (TOT vs SHU, $9.98)

A player who has come to prominence under the new Spurs management, Udogie now has consecutive assists with his reputation and stock rising. Up next is a Sheffield United side that Tottenham will be confident the attack can get at.

Midfielders

James Ward-Prowse (WHU vs MCI, $10.23)

The former Southampton man has hit the ground running at West Ham with returns in each of his three games. He is a constant threat from set-pieces, which West Ham will need against top-of-table Manchester City. He can consider himself unlucky not to get called-up by England, but that rest will benefit his fantasy owners.

~

Marcus Rashford (MU vs BRI, $13.19)

Rashford put in a decent performance in England’s win over Scotland, and he scored last time out against Arsenal, giving himself back-to-back attacking returns in the league. Brighton will be a hard test, but if Man United is to score, it’ll likely involve Rashford.

~

Kaoru Mitoma (MNU vs BRI, $12.50)

His teammate, Evan Ferguson has stolen the spotlight recently after his hattrick, but Mitoma has continued in fine form from last season and is consistent in his attacking returns. He’s considerably cheaper than his counterparts and offers great continuous potential.

~

Andreas Pereira (FUL vs LUT, $8.26)

Here’s a decent budget pick with an appealing fixture against a traveling Luton side yet to get off the mark this season. Pereira already has a goal plus an assist and will fancy himself in this one.

Forwards

Son Heung-Min (TOT vs SHU, $16.30)

Son has benefited so far under the new management as he and Spurs have stepped up since Kane’s departure. His hattrick last time out shows that he’s back to his best explosive form. With Richarlison perhaps returning from South America too late to recover for this one, Son should continue in the #9 role that he found so fertile in GW-4.

~

Gabriel Jesus (EVE vs ARS, $9.52)

Jesus offers a cut-price route into Arsenal’s attack. He has recovered from his recent injury problems, coming off the bench for a well taken goal in the win last time out against Man United. He should be back in the starting lineup against a dispirited Everton side that is yet to win.

~

Odsonne Edouard (AST vs CRY, $11.86)

Edouard has stepped up with three goals since Zaha’s departure, including a brace last time out. Up next is inconsistent Aston Villa who let in three goals last time out and had conceded five earlier this season.

How did the international break influence your picks? Are you forced into any changes this week? Please let us know in the comments!

~