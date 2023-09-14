EPL GW-5 FPL Player Picks

FPL managers are busy adjusting their squads as the international break unwinds. This shows just how committed FPL managers are and how eager they are to get back into action.

Goalkeepers

Guglielmo Vicario (£5.0m, TOT VS SHU)

21 points over 4 games is an impressive run of form. Hosting Sheffield United should be a breeze. Backed by a home crowd against one of the lowest-shot clubs says “clean sheet”.

Defenders

Destiny Udogie (£4.7m, TOT VS SHU)

He is pitted against the Blades who have racked up the third-fewest attempts inside the box (23). The Italian has scooped up four bonus points in Tottenham’s last two matches. In the most recent game against Burnley, Udogie was getting into good areas, pushing the ball forward, entering into the other half, and delivering quality balls into the danger zone. Udogie is a double threat since he gives us both attacking and clean sheet returns.

William Saliba (£5.2m, ARS vs EVE)

Saliba has already demonstrated the potential to contribute offensively, and Arsenal has a strong schedule of games. He certainly represents better value than Gabriel (£4.8m), who doesn’t even seem to be an assured starter anymore.

Keiran Trippier (£6.5m, NEW Vs BRE)

Kieran Trippier was the top-earning FPL defender last season with 198 points. Newcastle’s defense is solid, and despite tough fixtures, it’s expected to improve. Trippier at right-back is an attacking threat and a set-piece specialist, making him a strong FPL option.

Despite having yet to record a clean sheet, Newcastle has one of the league’s top defenses, giving up an expected goals conceded (xGC) of 5.0, good for sixth place overall. By the end of the season, the Magpie defense will likely rank in the top four.

Matty Cash (£4.7m, AST VS CRY)

Cash and Cristian Romero share the top spot for goals among defenders, each having scored twice. Notably, Cash leads in goal attempts with nine, including seven from within the box, and he has had three big opportunities, the most among defenders. Villa’s upcoming schedule is also favorable.

Midfielders

Bryan Mbuemo (£6.8m, BRE vs NEW)

Mbeumo has had a strong start to the season, averaging 8.2 points per game while tallying four goals. After Brentford hosts Newcastle, Mbeumo has games against Everton and Nottingham Forest.

James Maddison (£7.8m TOT vs SHU)

Maddison has contributed two goals plus two assists so far this season, averaging 7.2 points per game to become one of the top FPL midfielders in the game.

On paper, Tottenham appears to be strong, and now is the ideal time to add Spurs — They’ve won their previous three games and now host relegation-fodder Sheffield United.

Son (£9.1m, TOT vs SHU)

With a hattrick against Burnley in GW-4, Son threw his hat into the ring for Golden Boot. The most important development was that Richarlison (£6.8m), who had previously played as a #9 in the first three games, was replaced in that position by the Korean for the first time this season. Son has caught the eyes of many FPL managers and is the most transferred-in player right now.

Bukayo Saka (£8.7m, EVE vs ARS)

With 25 points in four games, Saka is pivotal to the Arsenal attack. He gets into good areas and he’s dangerous in the box. Playing against shambolic Everton, which has conceded eight goals so far season, Saka could haul big points.

Forward

Erling haaland (£14.1m, WHU VS MCI)

With his hattrick plus one assist (20 FPL points) last gameweek, Haaland reminded FPL managers just how lethal he can be. Man City has a tough game on paper, but Haaland is once more the favorite to score at any time (60%) despite the matchup. Considering that he is a virtual lock to convert on penalties, it is risky to bet against him, hence his astounding ownership of 92% among all FPL managers. Caveat: UCL launches midweek after GW-5, so Pep rotation could limit minutes.

How did international play affect your roster? What do you make of our picks? How many Spurs did you fit in this week? Who did not make it? Who else is on your wish list? What future factors are on your mind? Are you using (or contemplating) a chip this week? Please log in to share your thoughts in the comments below!

