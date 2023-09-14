EPL GW-5 Captain Picks

In the pre-Haaland era, pulled our hair out stressing over the our captain decisions. The arrival of the big Norwegian has largely eliminated that headache for us though — Manchester City’s talismanic striker is owned by a staggering 92% of FPL managers and almost all of them place the armband on him week after week as a perma-captain.

But if you’re one of the few who doesn’t own him, or if you just feel like going in a different direction this week, I’ve listed some alternative captain choices for GW-5 below. These differential armband options could leapfrog you up the standings if they produce and Haaland sputters.

If you are brave enough to travel this road, then good luck and godspeed....

Son Heung-min (£9.1m TOT vs SHU)

In Spurs’ last game against Burnley, Son was played centrally at Richarlison’s expense. He took five shots, two of which were big chances, and created one chance in a brilliant hat-trick performance. Over the first four games, the Blades have let in fewer goals than the team from Lancashire, but SHU’s defense is by no means a fortress. Only seven teams have conceded more than they have, so there’s a good chance that Son could have another banner week when he welcomes them to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Bukayo Saka (£8.7m, EVE vs ARS)

Bukayo Saka has had a solid start to the 2023-24 campaign, with three goal contributions over four games. He’s Arsenal’s main attacking threat, and this week he squares up to a defense that’s been conceding a lot of goals. This presents an attractive opportunity for him to prosper. Ten of his 12 shots this season have been from close range, and he’s created 14 chances for others. And among all players, only Brighton’s Pascal Groß has provided more important passes.

Mo Salah (£12.5m, WOL Vs LIV)

So far this season, Mo Salah, priced at £12.5 million, hasn’t fulfilled the high hopes of his fantasy owners by exploding for big hauls. Nevertheless, he’s been consistently delivering results in each of his matches, going four-for-four with goal contributions. The Egyptian is second only to Haaland when it comes to expected goal involvements (xGI), suggesting that he’s due to score again soon. That could come as early as this weekend given that only two teams have allowed more clear-cut chances than Wolves.

Honorable Mentions

Were these differentials not differential enough for you? Well here’s two more then. James Maddison has been in fine form for Spurs and will be licking his chops at the prospect of facing the Blades at home. And Bruno Fernandes will be flying high after his sparkling performance in Portugal’s demolition of Luxembourg on Monday.

What do you make of these picks? Who will you captain this week? Do you dare choose someone other than Haaland? Log in to share your comments below!

