EPL GW-5: Rate My Teams

As GW-5 of the EPL fantasy campaign approaches, I thought I’d share my results from the last game-week and lay out my plans for this one.

Have a look and please rate my teams!

FPL

GW-4

I was just above average for the week, even though it felt like a better week than that. Man City’s Erling Haaland reminded us why we shouldn’t overthink the captain choice — big performance, lots of points.

All of my midfielders had at least one goal contribution. Unfortunately, except for them and Haaland, none of my other outfielders were able to generate anything more than credit for time served. The five combined for a mere 10 point return.

In particular, I’ve got to make something happen in my back line.

Week 5

I used just one transfer for this week, although I ran through a bunch of scenarios, including downgrading in other spots to bring in Son or Alvarez. In the end, I decided that a -4 hit wasn’t worth it when Tottenham’s Maddison can just slot right in. I’ll use the money I would have spent for upgrading next week.

I was even tempted to give Maddison the armband this weekend, but then I had my coffee and did the smart thing. Haaland is my autopilot.

Fantrax NMA-11

GW-4

What an odd (and ultimately really, really, really good) fantasy week for me.

I didn’t take my own advice for my defense. With four players scoring a total of 4 points, including zeroes for no-shows Jack Grealish and Josko Gvardiol, you’d think that my week would have been a total bust.

And yet.....

The rest of my team absolutely crushed it. And I mean crushed it.

Son and Haaland produced hattricks, and I got goals from three others... plus four assists... and 14 SOTs. Nailed it...

I played the match-ups and didn’t overthink it. I even took my own advice for most of my (offensive) picks, which I don’t always do (as you can see from my defense). I stayed away from the tempting Sterling and went with Son. I think I was something of an outlier there, and it payed off.

I finished with a total of 143.5 points and the top score in the mini-league for the week. I’m currently sitting 5th overall. If I’d managed to put up even a decent week in the defense I could’ve moved into the top three. But hey, no complaints.

GW-5

I’m planning to keep the core of the team together this week. The matchups are generally decent for the players who scored last time, plus the prices of Son and others have jumped. For now, they are worth keeping at discount. But only Gusto will stay from my stable of defensive underperformers.

Other than Arsenal’s Zinchenko, I’m not sold on the all the changes yet. But it is a place to start.

Ideas welcome!

