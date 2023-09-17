UCL MD-1 Fantasy Preview

The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 kicks off in just 2 days, and not only will Cristiano Ronaldo will be absent this season, but also Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema. The former Real Madrid men are now playing in Saudi Arabia, and the World Cup winner now plies his trade for Miami plays in the USA. The stud forwards this season would seem to be Kilyan Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, and Robert Lewandowski — Forgive me if I missed anyone (and name him in the comments)!

From the English Premier League, Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs have been replaced this season by Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle, who join title-holders Manchester City. Italy on the other hand will be represented by league winners Napoli, the two Milano city rivals, and Lazio. Juventus will not appear in UCL for the first time in 11 years as they placed 7th in the league last season and were banned from continental football for one season anyway for breaking Financial Fair Play rules. Spain returns with the usual suspects Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla, but this season they are also joined by Real Sociedad.

UCL officially enters its last season in the current format where 32 teams are divided into 8 groups. The top 2 of each group qualifies into the UCL round of 16 while the third drops into the Europa League knockout stage. I hope you are ready for the ride as this will necessarily be a long and information-packed article covering all the groups.

GROUP A

Bayern - Man Utd - Copenhagen - Galatasaray

Bayern Munich host wounded Manchester United on Wednesday in the most anticipated clash of UCL MD-1. Bayern’s new signing Kane scored 4 goals and made one assist in 4 Bundesliga matches this season. Bayern drew 2-2 with Bayer Leverkuzen this Saturday after the international break so both clubs remain at the top of the table with 10 points.

Opponents Manchester United lost 3 of 5 EPL matches this season which in my opinion puts head coach Eric Ten Hag in a difficult position (or no position at all) if the result in Munich is negative. Man Utd is currently sitting in 13th place in the EPL.

Galatasaray returns to UCL after a short absence and the Turkish giants are at the top of the Super Lig table jointly with Rizespor having played one match less. On Saturday, Galatasaray defeated Samsunpor 4-2 in the domestic league.

UCL opponents Copenhagen are at the top of the Danish Superleague after drawing with chasers Nordsjaelland 2-2 on Saturday. The match will be scheduled to be played early on Wednesday.

GROUP B

Sevilla - Arsenal - PSV - Lens

After claiming the spot designated for Europa League winners, Sevilla start yet another UCL campaign by hosting French outfit Lens. Similar to last season, Sevilla started their domestic league campaign on a poor note losing all three matches against Valencia, Deportivo Alaves and Girona. They will play against Las Palmas on Sunday ahead of UCL MD-1. Sevilla are currently at the bottom of La Liga with zero points.

Opponents Lens are not fairing any better as they have lost 4 and drawn one match in Ligue 1 to share the bottom of the table with Lyon with 1 point.

Group favorite Arsenal will host PSV Eindhoven. Arsenal had a strong start in EP, winning four and drawing 1 so far, sitting them in fourth place.

Eindhoven added to their perfect domestic score on Saturday by defeating Nijmegen 4-0. The Dutch outfit tops the Eredivisie with 12 points from 4 matches ahead of the travels to England.

GROUP C

Napoli - Real Madrid - Braga - Union Berlin

Napoli started the season with 2 wins in Serie A followed by a loss against Lazio and a draw on Saturday away to Genoa. Napoli remain in 4th place after the draw but with several matches to be played on Sunday, Napoli could drop a few spots by the end of the weekend. The Italian champions will open their UCL campaign away against Braga. The Portuguese outfit lost their Saturday domestic match 1-3 to Faranse. Braga sit in 7th place in Liga Portugal having won twice, drawn once and lost twice.

Real Madrid plays Real Sociedad in domestic action on Sunday; Sociedad are also UCL participants this season. On Wednesday Madrid faces German outfit Union Berlin. The Spanish giants won 4 out of 4 matches and are placed second temporarily in La Liga behind Barcelona. Opponents Union Berlin are on a two match losing streak domestically after losing to RB Leipzig before the international break and Wolfsburg 1-2 on Saturday. The German newcomers are 8th in Bundesliga with 2 wins and 2 losses.

GROUP D

Benfica - Inter - Salzburg - Real Sociedad

At first sight, this group may look like a straight forward one with Benfica and Inter going through easily, but Salzburg has shown in recent years that they can cause trouble within their group, and Real Sociedad will be looking to represent Spain well in this campaign.

MD-1 will feature Benfica vs Salzburg. The Portuguese champions defeated Vizela 2-1 away on Saturday in preparation to host their Austrian opponents. Benfica are second in Liga Portugal, only one point behind leaders Porto after 5 game-weeks. The visitors are on top of the Austrian Bundesliga having won 6 and drawn their match on Saturday 2-2 against Sturm Graz.

Before traveling to Spain, Inter wreaked havoc upon city rivals AC Milan, defeating them 5-1 on Saturday. Inter sits atop the Serie A table with full mark after 4 game-weeks. Inter are showing no signs of slowing down as they face La Liga’s 10th place Real Sociedad. The Spanish club has drawn 3 and won once domestically, and play Real Madrid on Sunday.

GROUP E

Feyenoord - Atletico Madrid - Lazio - Celtic

Feyenoord qualified to the UCL by winning 2022-23 Eredivisie. As a result, Ajax placed third behind PSV Eindhoven to find no berth in the UCL this season. Feyenoord are still performing well domestically, sitting in second place behind PSV. They defeated Heerenveen 6-1 on Saturday as a warning for UCL visitor Celtic. The Scottish club is currently at the top of the Premiership. They defeated Dundee 3-0 on Saturday before visiting the Netherlands.

Another featured clash in MD-1 takes place within this group as Lazio host Atletico Madrid. The Italians had a poor start to the season losing three and defeating only Napoli. The most recent defeat was on Saturday 3-1 against Juventus. The poor results puts Lazio in 15th place in Serie A after Sunday’s matches. Opponents Atletico Madrid lost on Saturday 3-0 against Valencia to record their first loss this season. The capital club sits in 7th place in La Liga after 2 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss.

GROUP F

PSG - Dortmund - Milan - Newcastle

PSG are starting a new UCL campaign without Neymar, Lionel Messi or Marco Verratti this season. Star power has definitely dimmed for the Parisians, and with Mbappe’s summer drama, PSG started off poorly with 2 draws. They returned to winning ways against bottom-feeders Lens and Lyon only to be defeated this Friday 2-3 by Nice. Visitors Dortmund will be eager to take advantage of PSG’s form on the back of their 4-2 win against Freiburg on Saturday. The German outfit’s record does not have any losses so far this season but they sit in 7th place in Bundesliga with 2 wins and 2 draws.

AC Milan had a fine start this season winning 3 out of 3 until they played against inter-city rivals Inter Milan on Saturday, and lost 1-5 and to drop to third place. Opponents Newcastle suffered a difficult starting fixture schedule in EPL. After displaying a strong attack in GW1 defeating Aston VIlla 5-1, they lost 3 consecutive matches against Man City, Liverpool and Brighton. Newcastle returned to winning ways on Saturday though, defeating Brentford 1-0 to keep the promise of an entertaining match in Milan.

GROUP G

Man City - RB Leipzig - Crvena zvezda - Young Boys

UCL title holders Man City will start off the title defense against Crvena zvezda. Manchester City won their last match 3-1 against West Ham to continue a 5 match winning streak to remain at the top of EPL. The Serbian opponents suffered a 1-2 loss against Cukaricki. Despite the loss, they remain in 2nd place in Serbia’s Super Liga with 5 wins and 2 losses.

RB Leipzig will start their UCL campaign by visiting Young Boys. The Germans are in strong form so far this season, with the most recent 3-0 win against Augsburg coming on Saturday. Leipzig are sitting in third place with Stuttgart, Hoffenheim and Wolfsburg having won 3 and lost 1 so far. Hosts Young Boys are trailing FC Zuerich in Switzerland’s Super League by one point. They won their most recent match on Friday 1-0 against Neuchatel Xamax.

GROUP H

Barcelona - Porto - Shakhtar Donetsk - Antwerp

Barcelona start their UCL campaign against newcomers Antwerp after a big win this weekend against Real Betis. Barcelona has only dropped 2 points this season — a 0-0 draw in the opening La Liga week against Getafe. Barcelona claimed top spot in La Liga after the win on Saturday pending Real Madrid’s result on Sunday. The ever-competitive Jupiler League (Belgium) currently has its top 10 teams all within 3 points of each other and Antwerp are in 5th place at the moment with 3 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss. On Friday, they won 3-0 against Westerlo in preparation for the travels to Spain.

The Ukraine Premier League is topped by UCL participant Shakhtar Donetsk after 7 game-weeks. Shakhtar won 1-0 on Saturday against Obolon-Brovar in preparation to host UCL opponents Porto. The Portuguese League runner-ups from last season are currently at the top of Liga Portugal after defeating Estrela de Amadora 1-0 on Friday.

Good luck to you this season; we’ll be with you all the way!