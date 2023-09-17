 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FC Bayern München v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga

UCL Matchday 1 Fantasy Stream

Your one stop stream for the Champions League MD-1

Contributors: V Dhivakhar and MiQ
The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League campaign is about to launch, with heavyweight clashes set to occur as soon as MD-1.

On Tuesday, Italy will play host to the highlight ties as AC Milan host Newcastle and Lazio take on visitor Atletico Madrid. On Wednesday, Bayern Munich and Harry Kane will take on a familiar opponent for the forward, as Manchester United visit the German capital.

Here is the full slate of ties:

Tuesday 19-Sep 16:45 GMT:

  • Young Boys vs RB Leipzig
  • AC Milan vs Newcastle

Tuesday 19-Sep 19:00 GMT:

  • PSG vs Dortmund
  • Barcelona vs Antwerp
  • Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto
  • Man City vs Crvena Zvezda
  • Lazio vs Atletico Madrid
  • Feyenoord vs Celtic

Wednesday 20-Sep 16:45 GMT:

  • Galatasaray vs Copenhagen
  • Real Madrid vs Union Berlin

Wednesday 20-Sep 19:00 GMT:

  • Braga vs Napoli
  • Benfica vs Salzburg
  • Real Sociedad vs Inter
  • Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven
  • Sevilla vs Lens
  • Bayern Munich vs Manchester United

Difficulty Tables

The following difficulty tables are subjective and do not rely on specific criteria, but we hope they’ll serve as a simple guide to help readers navigate the group stages and plan for chips.

We’ll tuck all of our MD-1 coverage into this article stream, including a fantasy preview, player picks, and a Rate My Team piece. Just return here daily to find all of our content under a single cover.

