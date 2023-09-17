UCL Matchday 1 Fantasy Stream

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League campaign is about to launch, with heavyweight clashes set to occur as soon as MD-1.
On Tuesday, Italy will play host to the highlight ties as AC Milan host Newcastle and Lazio take on visitor Atletico Madrid. On Wednesday, Bayern Munich and Harry Kane will take on a familiar opponent for the forward, as Manchester United visit the German capital.
Here is the full slate of ties:
Tuesday 19-Sep 16:45 GMT:
- Young Boys vs RB Leipzig
- AC Milan vs Newcastle
Tuesday 19-Sep 19:00 GMT:
- PSG vs Dortmund
- Barcelona vs Antwerp
- Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto
- Man City vs Crvena Zvezda
- Lazio vs Atletico Madrid
- Feyenoord vs Celtic
Wednesday 20-Sep 16:45 GMT:
- Galatasaray vs Copenhagen
- Real Madrid vs Union Berlin
Wednesday 20-Sep 19:00 GMT:
- Braga vs Napoli
- Benfica vs Salzburg
- Real Sociedad vs Inter
- Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven
- Sevilla vs Lens
- Bayern Munich vs Manchester United
Difficulty Tables
The following difficulty tables are subjective and do not rely on specific criteria, but we hope they’ll serve as a simple guide to help readers navigate the group stages and plan for chips.
We’ll tuck all of our MD-1 coverage into this article stream, including a fantasy preview, player picks, and a Rate My Team piece. Just return here daily to find all of our content under a single cover.
