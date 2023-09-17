UCL Matchday 1 Fantasy Stream

Your one stop stream for the Champions League MD-1

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League campaign is about to launch, with heavyweight clashes set to occur as soon as MD-1.

On Tuesday, Italy will play host to the highlight ties as AC Milan host Newcastle and Lazio take on visitor Atletico Madrid. On Wednesday, Bayern Munich and Harry Kane will take on a familiar opponent for the forward, as Manchester United visit the German capital.

Here is the full slate of ties:

Tuesday 19-Sep 16:45 GMT:

Young Boys vs RB Leipzig

AC Milan vs Newcastle

Tuesday 19-Sep 19:00 GMT:

PSG vs Dortmund

Barcelona vs Antwerp

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto

Man City vs Crvena Zvezda

Lazio vs Atletico Madrid

Feyenoord vs Celtic

Wednesday 20-Sep 16:45 GMT:

Galatasaray vs Copenhagen

Real Madrid vs Union Berlin

Wednesday 20-Sep 19:00 GMT:

Braga vs Napoli

Benfica vs Salzburg

Real Sociedad vs Inter

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven

Sevilla vs Lens

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United

Difficulty Tables

The following difficulty tables are subjective and do not rely on specific criteria, but we hope they’ll serve as a simple guide to help readers navigate the group stages and plan for chips.

We’ll tuck all of our MD-1 coverage into this article stream, including a fantasy preview, player picks, and a Rate My Team piece. Just return here daily to find all of our content under a single cover.

