Fantrax EPL GW-6 Player Picks

Our EPL deadline are soon upon us after a week full of games across Europe.

Prices have settled and risen for many key players, so if you’re like me, there are few spots locked in. There are still a ton of options this week. It could be a week where you make up some ground and differentiate yourself.

I’m staying flexible for when the we get see the lineups for three games.

Goalkeepers

Nick Pope (6.19, SHU vs NEW)

Newcastle had a tough run of games to start the season. The Magpies looked solid defensively against both Brentford and (in midweek UCL action) keeping a clean sheet on the road at AC Milan. Upcoming EPL games aren’t as bad. Pope was arguably the best keeper last season, so at $6.19 he’s going to be joining a lot of Fantrax rosters. Next is BUR, @WHU, CRY, @ WOL.

David Raya (5.24, ARS vs TOT)

Raya finally made his Arsenal debut. He needed to make only one save, but I thought he looked confident. He’s even cheaper than Pope right now, but he’s headed into a tougher matchup for the week too, as the Gunners face Spurs. He’s a barn door bargain too. They play @BOU then home against Man City. Caveat: The rotation risk with Ramsdale is not yet established, so Raya might be a better pick in NMA-17 where we can have an alt keeper (like Pope!) for cover.

Defenders

Lucas Digne (9.58, CHE vs AST)

Digne is the only top-10 scoring defender who is also under $10. Flourishing at Villa, he has two assists and is back to putting balls into the box. He crossed 13 last game. That’s back to the form he had a few years ago when he was heavily rostered. He’s worth a look.

Josko Gvardiol (5.69, MCI vs NOT)

With Champions League games, you can assume some Man City rotation, but we will see the lineups too. City has the best goals-against record in the EPL thus far. There are some options here, so be ready to adjust.

Jan-Paul van Hecke (4.98, BHA vs BOU)

Brighton gets a solid home match against the Cherries who have just four goals in five. JPVH continues to be a solid (and cheap) choice as long as Dunk remains sidelined. Check injury reports as the week continues.

Nélson Semedo (7.32, LUT vs WOL)

Luton has scored just twice so far, which may be just the tonic for a struggling Wolves defense. Semedo has been consistent. I’m keeping my eye on two cheaper options as well: Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matt Doherty.

Midfielders

Marcus Rashford (13.60, BUR vs MAN)

Burnley has the worst goals-against record in the EPL. Rashford and Co will have opportunities. Rashy has a goal and assist on the season thus far, but has yet to explode. Could this be the game? Despite the lack of explosion, he’s averaging double digits over the last three games. I’m looking at Man United’s Bruno Fernandes here too, but he’s a little pricier.

Leandro Trossard (7.31, ARS vs TOT)

It’s hard to deny the quality of his play over the last two games (EPL and CL). The Martinelli injury has given Trossard the chance for more time, and he has fully capitalized. It’s a huge early season derby for Arsenal and Tottenham tied on 13 points just two behind Man City.

Kaoru Mitoma (12.27, BHA vs BOU)

Brighton is rotating, but Mitoma seems mostly (and rightly) immune to that. That stability keeps him higher on my Brighton watch-list than other players. He has three assists on the season. The Gulls have 15 goals on the season, tops in the EPL. They have three or more goals in each of four games after five played. There’s no reason to think that doesn’t continue against unimpressive Bournemouth.

Willian (4.37, CRY vs FUL)

If you’re looking for a cheap differential pick, consider Willian. He’s often on set pieces and can create some havoc. It’s a midtable match-up, plus you’re able to check the Fulham lineup before deadline. For his price, there’s a good upside if you can use the money elsewhere.

Forwards

Neto (12.38, LUT vs WOL)

He’s in form, even if Wolves are not quite there yet. He has four assists in three games, plus he’s putting up other fantasy stats from set pieces and corners. But it’s also the match-up here for me. Luton is bottom of the table, having conceded 10 goals so far.

Ansu Fati (4.82, BHA vs BOU)

It could be Fati or João or Evan Ferguson or Simon Adingra or Danny Welbeck. If I can divine who will start on Sunday, then I may give a forward slot to a Gulls forward against Bournemouth. Fati put up points in his debut. If you don’t get him this week, be ready on the barn door.

Jeremy Doku (7.92, MCI vs NFO)

We get to see Man City’s lineup before our deadline, so a bargain like Doku hosting Forest can be ours as a one-week buy... If only Pep will cooperate. Injuries continue to mount for Pep, so this looks more and more likely.

Odsonne Edouard (12.98, CRY vs FUL)

I think I have to mention Edouard who he could be a differential option. He has four goals on the season, three in the last two. He’s brimming with confidence, and he’ll be home to Fulham. He has 20 shots on the season (nine on target), including two games with seven. That’s a man who is seeing a big goal in front of him.

Do you have any players you’re holding at discount? Do you have holes to fill? Who else would you put on this list? Please join us in the chat below.

And please come back to NMA’s Live Chat comment-section late on the weekend to discuss “barn door” opportunities after the points have rolled in but before Fantrax prices change!

