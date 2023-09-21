EPL GW-6: Best FPL Differentials

The FPL GW-5 had some surprising results, with many popular fantasy players failing to deliver. But we can’t dwell on the past — It’s time to focus on GW-6.

Below are some differentials who could tip the scales in your favor and help you make up any ground you may have lost last week.

As always, our TSB threshold is 10%.

Ben White (£5.5m, ARS vs TOT)

Ownership: 8.9%

White is a versatile defender who can play in different positions. He has earned 18 points this season, including two clean sheets. Now might be a good opportunity to add him to your squad, as Arsenal FC has fallen to fourth in the table and will strive to leapfrog north London derby opponent Tottenham this weekend. The Gunners will be full of confidence after their shutout destruction of PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League Wednesday, and only Man City has conceded fewer league goals.

~

Fabian Schär (£5.0m, SHU vs NEW)

Ownership: 3.1%

Fabian Schär (pronounced “share”) is an excellent FPL differential for several reasons. First, Newcastle fixtures look favorable for many weeks. Second, Schär offers an attacking threat, averaging 3.4 attacking returns per season over the last five campaigns. If you’re looking for a Newcastle defender but can’t afford Trippier, then Schär provides a more budget-friendly alternative.

~

Odsonne Edouard (£5.6m, CRY vs FUL)

Ownership: 4.5%

At only 4% ownership and facing Fulham, Odsonne Édouard could be a difference-maker. Édouard has already taken 21 shots and boasts an xG of 0.59 per 90. He has scored four goals in five games (plus another in the Carabao Cup). He’s an overlooked gem who deserves strong consideration.

~

Carlton Morris (£5.5m, LUT vs WOL)

Ownership: 2.0%

Having come up with a newly-promoted side, Morris seems to be flying under the radars of most FPL managers. He was Luton’s star performer in the Championship last season with 20 goals plus 7 assists, and he has already had an impact this season with one goal plus 1 assist. The team’s talisman, Morris also takes penalties. Luton’s schedule is relatively favorable through GW-10, including a double GW-7 (making up the PP hosting Burnley).

~

Dominic Solanke (£6.5m, BHA vs BOU)

Ownership: 2.4%

Solanke has already delivered two goals plus an assist for the Cherries despite facing tough fixtures. With Bournemouth’s fixtures soon turning for the better, he’s a player you shouldn’t ignore.

Are any of these differentials catching your eye? Do you already have any of them in your squad? Also, if you think there are other players who deserve consideration for this list, please log in and share your thoughts in the comments below!

~

Poll Which player is the best differential for GW6? Ben White

Fabian Schar

Odsonne Edouard

Carlton Morris

Dominic Solanke vote view results 0% Ben White (0 votes)

10% Fabian Schar (2 votes)

47% Odsonne Edouard (9 votes)

26% Carlton Morris (5 votes)

15% Dominic Solanke (3 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

~