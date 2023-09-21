EPL GW-6 FPL Player Picks

Are you a fan of derbies? If yes, tuck in your seat belt as one of the world’s most awaited, the North London derby, takes place this weekend. With four wins and a draw each, Arsenal and Tottenham are both on 13 points, and the derby is a chance for one of the teams to go clear of the other. The Gunners won both fixtures last season and will be eager to repeat the double this time around.

Midweek participation in Europe for several Premier League teams means we might see some lineup changes on the weekend as managers try to keep their teams fresh. FPL managers should keep an eye out for our GW-6 pre-deadline article that will include injuries and suspensions for every team.

Goalkeepers

Bernd Leno (£4.6m, Crystal Palace v Fulham)

Ranked third-best among goalkeepers after five games, Leno has proven to be one of the best goalkeeping options for FPL managers this season. He’s part of a Fulham defense that has garnered two clean sheets, and he also has a knack for accruing save points.

~

Jose Sa (£5m, Luton v Wolves)

Jose Sa makes our team for the week due to Luton’s struggles in front of goal this season. The newly promoted side has scored only twice in four games and is yet to pick up a point in the league.

Defenders

Malo Gusto (£4.2m, Chelsea v Villa)

Gusto was one of the few bright spots in Chelsea’s drab, goalless draw with Bournemouth last week. The right-back supplied several dangerous crosses into the penalty area against the Cherries, but attackers Raheem Sterling and Nicholas Jackson failed to get on the ends of them.

~

Lucas Digne (£4.6m, Chelsea v Villa)

Three assists after just five league games place Digne at the top among FPL defenders with attacking contributions this season. The left-back plays a pivotal role in the Villans attack and will once again be essential when they take on the Blues this weekend.

~

Estupinan (5.3m, Brighton v Bournemouth)

Averaging 5.2 points per match, Estupinan is the 3rd best ranked defender in FPL. The addition of goals and assists to his game has made him almost a necessity. Selected by over 63% of FPL managers, Estupinan is the most owned defender in FPL.

~

Nathan Ake (£5.3m, Man City v Nottingham Forest)

With just three goals conceded, Pep Guardiola’s Man City is the club with the League’s meanest defense. Nathan Ake represents a reasonably good entry into Pep Guardiola’s defense.

Midfielders

Mo Salah (£12.5m, Liverpool v West Ham)

Currently on a run of eight straight league games with attacking returns, Salah earned his first double-digit points for the season after providing two assists and grabbing two bonus points in Liverpool’s 3-1 come-from-behind victory over Wolves last week.

~

Bukayo Saka (£8.7m, Arsenal v Tottenham)

Still far from his goal-scoring best, Bukayo Saka has nevertheless managed to play a major role in Arsenal’s almost perfect start to the new Premier League season. The England international has failed to provide attacking returns just once in the Gunners’ first five league games.

~

Bryan Mbeumo (£6.9m, Brentford v Everton)

In the absence of captain Ivan Toney, Mbuemo has proven to be the go-to man for goals in Thomas Frank’s side this season. His average of 7 points per match places him fourth among midfielders.

~

Kaoru Mitoma (£6.5m, Brighton v Bournemouth)

Renowned for his quick feet, Mitoma has begun the new season in impressive fashion. The Japan international has scored one goal and provided three assists in five games. The recent arrival of Ansu Fati should push Mitoma to dig even deeper as they both fight for a place in Di Zerbi’s starting lineup.

~

Leandro Trossard (£6.6m, Arsenal v Tottenham)

Two goals in two games for Trossard has demonstrated that he is quite capable of replacing the injured Martinelli in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal’s starting eleven. The Belgian has proved ruthless in front of goal, and he’s a huge favorite to keep his run going when Arsenal welcomes Tottenham for the North London Derby this weekend.

~

Moussa Diaby (£6.6m, Chelsea v Aston Villa)

Diaby has been a breath of fresh air since moving to Unai Emery’s Burnley in the summer. His average of 5.8 points per match ranks tenth among FPL midfielders.

Forwards

Julian Alvarez (£6.9m, Man City v Nottingham Forest)

With a big performance in the Champions League to kickstart Man City’s title defense, Alvarez underlined his importance to Pep Guardiola’s setup this season. Delivering attacking returns in all five league games for an average of 7.4 points per, Alvarez is behind only his teammate Haaland among FPL strikers.

~

Erling Haaland (£14.1m, Man City v Nottingham Forest)

Do we still need to preach the Haaland gospel? Haaland has picked up from where he finished last season, storming to seven goals in just five games. The Norwegian striker is already three goals clear of his closest competitors in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot award.

~

Rasmus Hojlund (£7m, Burnley v Man United)

Opening his goal-scoring account for Man United in the 4-3 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich, Hojlund looks like the real deal. The big striker puts his body to good use and makes intelligent runs. Up next for the Red Devils is a newly promoted Burnley side that is yet to settle down in the Premier League.

Whom will you captain this game-week? Any differentials catching your eye? Any injured players you are replacing? Please log in and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

~