EPL GW-6 Pre-Deadline & Live Chat

It has been a busy week with the start of the European tournaments. Arsenal marked its return from a six year absence in style, with a thumping 4-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven. This should make for an interesting North London Derby with Tottenham having been impressive so far this season.

Man United continues to be the focus of media attention due to issues both on and off the pitch. There is now massive pressure on them to win this time round.

Let’s take a look at where the team news stands today as we prepare for Saturday’s kick-offs (which include three matches in the earliest time-slot, so Fantrax managers should see six confirmed lineups before their deadline).

Last updated 22:00 GMT on 22 September 2023.

Saturday

Crystal Palace vs Fulham

Marc Guehi and Jordan Ayew have recovered from their recent injuries and look likely to both start in this one, but Lerma and Tomkins do not. Olise and Franca are still out.

Fulham defender Antonee Robinson will late a fitness test after he looks to overcome a muscle complaint.

Prediction: 2-2

~

Luton vs Wolves

Luton are yet to get off the mark, which won’t be helped by Ross Barkley likeliness to miss out due to his hamstring injury.

Wolves have a clean bill of health for this one.

Prediction: 2-1

~

Man City vs Nottingham Forest

Grealish and Kovacic are nearing a return after having sat out mid-week but their minutes may be reduced. Stones, De Bruyne and Bernardo all remain out.

Willy Boly should return for Forest this weekend, but Danilo, Aurier and Felipe are unlikely and will be monitored.

Prediction: 3-1

~

Brentford vs Everton

Defender Rico Henry is now out for the season and news is still pending on Mee, Damsgaard, and Ajer, who are slight doubts. Ivan Toney is suspended; Dasilva and Baptiste are long-term absentees.

Everton doesn’t have any fresh injury concerns as the Toffee search for their first win of the season.

Prediction: 2-1

~

Burnley vs Man Utd

Lyle Foster will miss out the next two games after his red card last time out and is the only notable new absentee. Jordan Beyer was withdrawn last time out, but the cause was reported to be cramp and he should be ready to feature against the Red Devils.

Hojlund is now off the mark for Man United after scoring in the 4-3 defeat at Bayern Munich. Wan-Bissaka, Shaw, Diallo and Malacia all remain out, and Mount is unlikely. EtH says “we will have to see” about Maguire and Varane. Antony and Sancho will not feature for reasons that are not injury-related.

Prediction: 1-2

Sunday

Arsenal vs Spurs

The Gunners were able to make plenty of subs as they cruised to victory over PSV. Martinelli looks doubtful to return for this one after coming off early last time out; he was not spotted in training today. Timber and Partey remain out. Arteta faces a selection dilemma in goal, with Raya and Ramsdale both clamoring for the start, and the gaffer says he hasn’t yet made up his mind.

Spurs have been dealt a blow with Perisic out for the season but otherwise they have no new issues to report. Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Bryan Gil (groin), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee), Alfie Whiteman (ankle) and Giovani Lo Celso (quad) are all still absent.

Prediction: 2-2

~

Brighton vs Bournemouth

Dunk, Ferguson, Gross and Milner all face late fitness tests after missing recent games as Brighton look to bounce back from a defeat in Europe. Enciso remains unavailable.

Bournemouth doesn’t have any notable absentees and is still in the search for a first win.

Prediction: 2-2

~

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Chelsea may not have played in Europe midweek, but Poch still has plenty of injuries to contend with. Caicedo faces a late fitness test, and Madueke is backed to return along with Cucurella. Broja is also nearing fitness. Romeo Lavia (ankle), Reece James (hamstring), Christopher Nkunku (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee), Marcus Bettinelli (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), and Benoit Badiashile (hamstring) all remain unavailable.

Villa is still waiting to hear if Bertrand Traore will return along with Jacob Ramsey.

Prediction: 2-2

~

Liverpool vs West Ham

TAA is nearing a return for Liverpool and requires further assessment, but this looks too soon for Thiago who continues his recovery from injury. Virgil van Dijk returns from suspension.

Bowen missed the Europa League match through illness and will be assessed late on. Aaron Cresswell picked up a hamstring issue midweek as well.

Prediction: 2-1

~

Sheffield United vs Newcastle

This is looking too soon for Baldock and Egan. McBurnie will sit out after being cautioned twice last time.

Willock and Joelinton remain out for Newcastle and are expected to return in October; Krafth is a long-term absentee. The Magpies are otherwise in good shape after playing to a draw at AC Milan in their Champions League return.

Prediction: 1-2

How is your squad impacted by injuries? Do you think the teams who played midweek in Europe will struggle this weekend? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comments!

~