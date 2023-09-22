Rate My Teams: FPL and Fantrax EPL GW-6

With the midweek European tournaments now behind us, we’re just a day away from EPL gameweek six. If you’re contemplating your fantasy moves, then have a look at mine. My plans might give you ideas, and your feedback might improve my squads!

Fantrax NMA-11

GW-5 NMA-11

GW-6 NMA-11

Transfer Activities

Collins (Brentford) -> Bogle (Sheffield Utd)

Gusto (Chelsea) -> Reguilon (Man Utd)

Palhinha (Fulham) -> Willian (Fulham)

Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest) -> Salah (Liverpool)

Nick Pope is proving to be a valuable choice in this price range, so I intend to keep him as a long-term option. My primary transfer for this game week involves adding Salah to my lineup. Given Salah’s high price, I need to rejigger my finances. Fortunately, I’ve identified a more budget-friendly option in Reguilon, who also has a favorable fixture this game week. I’ve also had to part ways with both Collins and Palhinha due to budget constraints.

Fantrax NMA-17

GW-5 NMA-17

GW-6 NMA-17

Transfer Activities

Cash (Aston Villa) -> Reguilon (Man Utd)

Diop (Fulham) -> Lindelof (Man Utd)

Reid (Fulham) -> Hamer (Sheffield Utd)

Maddison (Tottenham) -> Sarabia (Wolves)

Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest) -> Alvarez (Man City)

Silva (Wolves) -> Edouard (Crystal Palace)

I didn’t make many transfers in NMA-17 because I have several players I’m holding at discount. I decided to swap Maddison for Sarabia since Maddison is contesting the North London Derby this week, whereas Sarabia is up against Luton Town, which seems like a more favorable matchup. I reallocated my budget to acquire the in-form Edouard, who has a home game against Fulham this week.

FPL

GW-5 FPL

GW-6 FPL

Transfer Activities

James (Chelsea) -> Udogie (Tottenham)

I finally have an opportunity to replace James, who has a history of injuries and is currently sidelined. Given my rule of making a single transfer in each game week, I’ve decided to bring in Udogie, despite the fact that he’s facing Arsenal. I see him as a valuable long-term addition. I’ve also made a slight adjustment to my formation, shifting from a 3-4-3 to a 3-5-2 setup. Solly March has been included in the starting lineup, while Awoniyi will be on the bench for this game week since he faces Manchester City.

What do you think about my teams in Fantrax and FPL? Do you agree with my changes? Please log in and leave your comments below. Additionally, feel welcome to showcase your own squad and ask for a “Rate My Team” evaluation!

