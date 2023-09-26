NMA’s EPL DGW-7 Fantasy Stream

GW-7 brings us the campaign’s first mini-double. Normally we drool over fantasy assets getting two bites of the cherry, but this time not so much. Only two teams play twice, and they are lowly 18th-place Luton Town and 19th-place Burnley. Neither has won a game yet, and they’re both tied on points with last-place Sheffield.

Worse, Burnley’s #1 FPL asset, forward Lyle Foster, is suspended, and the Clarets’ best fantasy defender is averaging just 1.2 ppg. Prospects are a little less dismal at Luton, where Carlton Morris offers at least a modicum of fantasy legitimacy.

Anyway, this article will serve as an envelope into which we’ll slip all of our GW-7 fantasy coverage — a one-stop shop for all of the week’s content. That’ll include differentials, Fantrax and FPL player picks, a rate my team piece, and team news/injury reports & score predictions.

Each article will post to the masthead independently, but for the sake of convenience you can also always find them here as well. Good luck this weekend and be sure to check in frequently!

~