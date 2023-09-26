EPL DGW-7: Best FPL Differentials

GW-7 offers us our first double game-week, but unfortunately it involves just two teams, and they’re both weak. Consequently, GW-7’s list of differentials features no one from Luton or Burnley.

As always, we’ll be looking at players with a TSB of 10% or less.

David Raya (£4.8m, BOU v ARS)

Ownership 2.8%

With three starts in a row, including Arsenal’s opening fixture of the 2023-24 Champions League campaign as well as Sunday’s North London Derby, Raya appears to have supplanted Ramsdale as Arteta’s preferred #1. Arsenal sports a low xG-conceded this season, and Raya is well-known for his shot-stopping abilities plus tendency to win bonus points. And at £4.8m he’s even rather budget-friendly.

Schar (£5m, NEW v BUR)

Ownership 3.8%

Newcastle has collected two clean sheets in a row, and the Magpies could pick up a third this weekend against a woeful Burnley side that has scored just four goals and is still in search of a first win. That makes all of Newcastle’s defenders attractive. If Trippier’s price tag is a bridge too far, and if you want more attacking threat than Burn and Botman offer, then Schar is your man. Plus, he and his teammates enjoy consistently good match-ups all the way up until they face Arsenal in GW-11.

Sergio Reguilón (£4.4m, MUN v CRY)

Ownership 1.1%

With Man United in the midst of a favorable run of fixtures, and with Shaw and Malacia still sidelined, Reguilon is an enticing prospect. The Red Devils have a solid shot at a clean sheet this weekend against an Eagles side that is averaging just one goal per game, and Reguillon adds attacking threat to his defensive potential.

Anthony Gordon (£5.6m, NEW v BUR)

Ownership 3.6%

Averaging a goal contribution every 90.2 minutes, Gordon had already established himself as an important part of Eddie Howe’s side. But the 22 year-old should now be nailed-on after the unfortunate injury to Harvey Barnes, and with Newcastle’s fixture list looking rosy for the next four game weeks, he’s a steal at this price point. Be warned though — He has accumulated four yellow cards already, and will be suspended for one EPL match if he receives a fifth before GW20.

Jarrod Bowen (£7.1m, WHU v SHU)

Ownership 9.6%

Bowen’s ownership remains below the 10% mark for now, but due to his exceptional form, it probably won’t stay there for much longer. He has notched a goal in four of West Ham’s six games, and he has chipped in with a helper too. Nailed-on for a home match against a bottom-dwelling Blades side that conceded eight goals over the weekend, the Englishman’s appeal is strong.

Are any of these differentials on your watch-list? Do you already have any of them in your squad? Also, if you think there are other players who deserve consideration for this list, please log in and share your thoughts in the comments below!

