EPL DGW-7: FPL Player Picks

GW-6 was an absolute rollercoaster in the Fantasy Premier League. With a flurry of goals and some expected players delivering big hauls, it left FPL managers buzzing with excitement. But how would this affect us going into DGW-7? What have we learned? What’s our next strategy? And how do we setup our team for a thin DGW?

Goalkeeper

Emiliano Martinez (£4.9m, AVL VS BHA)

Villa secured a second clean sheet of the season against feckless Chelsea. Under manager Unai Emery, Villa is having a strong start. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who made four saves against Chelsea, has seen a price drop of 0.1 million. With three home games in the next four, including a match against Luton Town, Martinez is a good option, especially for those needing to replace Aaron Ramsdale, who's now demoted to Arsenal's bench.

Defenders

Kieran Trippier (£6.6m, NEW VS BUR)

Kieran Trippier, with an ownership percentage of 32.2%, is a notable FPL asset to consider. Newcastle's defense has not been very effective in preventing their opponents from having good chances to score goals. However, Trippier stands out as one of the top defenders for creating scoring opportunities. In GW-7, Trippier's prospects are promising as he welcomes relegation-fodder Burnley to the friendly atmosphere of St James’s Park.

~

Pervis Estupiñán (£5.3m, AVL VS BHA)

He's averaging 5.2 points per match, which is quite good. What's impressive is that he's not just defending; he's also scoring goals and assisting his teammates, which has made him an almost "must-have". Indeed, more than 63% of FPL managers have chosen him, making him the most-owned defender in FPL. However, it's important to consider that Brighton hasn't managed to keep a clean sheet yet this season. But that also means that Estupinan has more upside potential with little downside risk.

~

Kyle Walker (£5.3m, WOL VS MCI)

What sets Kyle Walker apart from the other Man City defenders is his ability to contribute offensively. He often joins the attack to provide assists, and occasionally, even score goals. In FPL, defenders who can offer attacking returns are gold, and Walker fits the bill perfectly. Playing against Wolves who started poorly this season should be a pretty good match.

Midfielders

Bryan Mbeumo (£6.9m, NFO VS BRE)

Brentford started the season in great scoring form, and Mbeumo was the standout option in GW-1 . He takes his sides penalties which gives him another potential route to points. Brentford visits Nottingham Forest next, which could be a great opportunity for him to pick up points.

~

Kaoru Mitoma (£6.6m, AVL VS BHA)

With 40.3% ownership, Mitoma is set to go up against Aston Villa. While it may seem like a challenging opponent at first glance, Villa has been allowing plenty of high-quality scoring opportunities, which could work in Mitoma's favor. It's worth noting that Mitoma, the Japanese international, is the second Brighton player to be among FPL’s top five performers.

~

Jarrod Bowen (£7.1m, WHU vs SHU)

With just over 9% ownership, West Ham's Bowen is a unique choice among mid-priced midfielders. He has been in good form with three goals plus one assist in his last four games, even against tough teams like Liverpool and Man City. He didn't play in the Europa League, suggesting he might be rested for Premier League matches. West Ham faces Sheffield United next, and after Sheffield's recent 8-0 loss to Newcastle, West Ham should look to score a lot of goals.

~

Mo Salah (£12.5m, TOT VS LIV)

Salah has played a crucial role in every Liverpool goal this season, showcasing a new dimension to his game. He stands out as the only player who hasn't blanked this season, accumulating a total of 43 points. On the contrary, Tottenham has displayed vulnerability in defense, conceding the opening goal in their past three matches, making it a favorable opportunity for Mo Salah to excel.

~

James Ward-Prowse (£6.3m, WHU VS SHU)

JWP has only one blank performance in his initial five appearances since his move from Southampton this summer, average of 6.2 points per match. His expertise in delivering set-pieces could be especially incisive against a Sheffield United defense that has conceded league-worst 38 shots from set-pieces and 31 headed shots.

Forwards

Carlton Morris (£5.5m, EVE VS LUT)

Last season, Morris played a crucial role in Luton’s promotion, contributing 20 goals or assists in Luton’s 57 goals. Instrumental in all three goals this season, he has scored two and assisted one while earning 26 points, the most among DGW players. Despite both goals being PKs, Morris has shown his importance in Luton's attack. Of the DGW-7 teams, Luton’s visit to Everton is probably the more advantageous opening encounter, and then the Hatters will have home-field advantage in the midweek meeting with Burnley.

~

Erling Haaland (£14.5m, WOL VS MCI)

After all is said and done, the enormous man is impossible to ignore, the same way you can't talk of super heroes with out mentioning Superman. Haaland is a goal-scoring machine. He has showcased his ability to find the back of the net with remarkable consistency, regardless of who he plays against, making him a dependable source of FPL points — if you can afford him. Against Wolves, he could score double.

DGW-7 ADVICE

It's perfectly fine not to include any or just one player from Burnley or Luton in your team for the DGW. Avoid overloading your squad with too many players from these teams, as it might harm your team's strength long term. But if you have Kaboré, Bell or Morris in your team, start them.

Whom will you captain this game-week? Any differentials catching your eye? Any injured player (e.g. Saka) you are replacing? Please log in and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

~