Fantrax EPL DGW-7 Player Picks

GW-7 features a compact DGW as Luton Town hosts Burnley in a mid-week make-up match after each plays on the weekend. Nevertheless, it’s crucial to carefully evaluate the potential benefits of swapping out your current players for any from these weak teams, particularly if those you hold are discounted.

Analysis indicates that among all players from both squads, Carlton Morris from Luton Town boasts the highest ranking in the Fantrax leagues, holding the 65th. The remaining players are all outside the top 100.

EPL GW-7 Fantrax Fixtures Date MATCH TIME (GMT) Date MATCH TIME (GMT) Sept 30 (Sat) Aston Villa vs Brighton 12:30 Sept 30 (Sat) Bournemouth vs Arsenal 15:00 Sept 30 (Sat) Everton vs Luton Town 15:00 Sept 30 (Sat) Manchester United vs Crystal Palace 15:00 Sept 30 (Sat) Newcastle United vs Burnley 15:00 Sept 30 (Sat) West Ham United vs Sheffield United 15:00 Sept 30 (Sat) Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City 15:00 Sept 30 (Sat) Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool 17:30 Oct 1 (Sun) Nottingham Forest vs Brentford 14:00 Oct 2 (Mon) Fulham vs Chelsea 14:00 Oct 3 (Tue) Luton Town vs Burnley 14:00

Note that our lone early match is Aston Villa hosting Brighton, so Fantrax managers can see those two lineups confirmed (including De Zerbi’s rotation) before our deadline.

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford ( $4.38, Everton vs Luton Town )

Everton is displaying signs of a revival as they clinched their first victory of the season last week, triumphing over Brentford at their home ground. Now, they are poised to secure back-to-back league wins to extend their streak to three in all competitions. The Toffees welcome newly-promoted Luton Town, the league’s lowest-scoring team, so Pickford will have a good chance to keep a clean sheet.

Bernd Leno ( $10.87, Fulham vs Chelsea )

For the entire month of September, Chelsea has failed to find the back of the net in the league, making Leno an attractive option, especially with Fulham hosting Chelsea in a West London Derby (stadiums so close together that fans going to the wrong one could easily walk to the other). Even if we set aside the consideration of the fixture, Leno consistently proves to be a strong choice, having accumulated as many as 32 points in a single match and achieving double-digit scores in most other matches.

Defenders

Kieran Tripper ( $17.42, Newcastle vs Burnley )

Kieran Trippier was given a rest in midweek EFL Cup action, so he is expected to start this weekend. Stats indicate that fullbacks can score and assist when facing Burnley. Following the Magpies’ dominant 0-8 away evisceration of Sheffield United in their last game, Newcastle is eagerly anticipating another significant win against another newly-promoted team.

Timothy Castagne ( $7.14, Fulham vs Chelsea )

Another Fulham defender makes the list against impotent Chelsea FC. Castagne’s recent performances make it challenging to leave him out this week. Despite a sluggish start with his new team, Castagne has been granted the opportunity to start and complete the full match in the last two games, amassing an impressive 14.5 Fantrax points in each.

Vladimir Coufal ( $10.35, West Ham vs Sheffield United )

Coufal is a surefire starter for West Ham, consistently delivering impressive double-digit scores in recent matches, even when facing formidable opponents such as Man City and Liverpool. His upcoming match against Sheffield United, put to the sword last week, adds to the reasons to consider him.

Midfielders

Anthony Gordon ( $11.60, Newcastle vs Burnley )

In a surprising turn of events, Anthony Gordon found himself on the bench in the last game but was brought onto the field following Harvey Barnes’ injury. He ended up delivering a standout performance, earning him the title of Man of the Match and the highest Fantrax point total for the previous game week. While his eagerness to take shots may not always be appreciated by his teammates, it can certainly work in favor of Fantrax managers.

James Ward-Prowse ( $12.16, West Ham vs Sheffield United )

West Ham made an impressive signing to fill the void left by former captain Declan Rice! James Ward-Prowse has consistently performed exceptionally well, regardless of opponent, his lowest Fantrax score a still-worthwhile 10.5. It will be exciting to see if he can net another free-kick goal against Sheffield United this week!

Dwight McNeil ( $8.45, Everton vs Luton Town )

McNeil has recovered, wasting no time to register an assist last week. He has gained recognition as a set-piece specialist, consistently delivering exquisite crosses during open play. Let’s watch closely to see if his teammates, particularly with the return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, can capitalize to turn them into valuable assists.

Forwards

Julian Alvarez ( $15.27, Wolves vs Man City )

Pep Guardiola’s unpredictable squad rotations have been a source of frustration for fantasy managers, but Julian Alvarez might just be a fixture. He has consistently earned points even when not playing the entire match. Alvarez has developed as a fantasy asset since winning the World Cup last December, now boasting an average of 13.17 Fantrax points and an impressive 6th place ranking in overall accumulated points.

Zeki Amdouni ( $8.20, Newcastle vs Burnley, Luton Town vs Burnley )

You should consider him if you’re aiming to make the most of the mini double game weeks. In addition to his reasonable price, he has an average of 10.33 points over his last three matches.

Stats and info for this article were sourced from premierleague.com and fantrax.com.

